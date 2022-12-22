Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
Top Florida Democrat Acknowledges DeSantis 'Crushed' Democrats in 2022
This past week, "My Pillow guy" Mike Lindell accused Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) massive electoral victory to be the work of election fraud. Unlike the allegations of Russian collusion by former President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, Democrats, as a whole, have not made any statements denying the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election that saw Gov. DeSantis crush former Rep. Charlie Crist (D) by 20 percentage points.
Florida taxpayers continue to pay for Governor DeSantis' voter fraud cases - but he keeps on losing all of them
Taxpayers in Florida continue to foot the bill for all the election fraud cases that Governor DeSantis' initiative is fighting for in court, and all of them have been lost so far.
DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?
NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
wflx.com
Florida's first female agriculture commissioner prepares for departure
In about a week, Florida's first female Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services will end her first and only term. Nikki Fried spent the last four years at the helm of the department, challenging the governor's policies as the solo Democrat in the Florida Cabinet. Fried was elected in 2018,...
usf.edu
Florida Timeline examines history of unequal policy in sunshine state
Public policy decisions from the past continue to affect many Floridians' ability to thrive in the present, according to a new report released by the Florida Policy. The Florida Timeline shows how laws and policies from the past continue to affect Floridians' ability to thrive. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight about the timeline and what it can tell us about the history of tax inequality in the state.
floridianpress.com
Ron DeSantis' Policies Make Florida Fastest-Growing State
Although Florida is famous for snowbirds, not all of them have been heading back north once winter ends. The Sunshine State is the fastest-growing state in the Union for the first time since 1957, attributing the governance of Ron DeSantis (R) as the driver for this milestone. According to the...
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out.
New laws to take effect in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year will bring several new laws to Florida. These 2023 laws come from this year’s legislative session and also include bills passed during the December special session. Some of the bills include a lobbying ban, health screenings and parts of the property insurance...
waterfronttimes.com
Should we continue to live on Florida’s coastline?
New building codes can help stem storm damage — to a degree. ZHONG-REN PENG Director of iAdapt, International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design, University of Florida Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast last fall. Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them.
House Republican Division Could Leave Florida High and Dry in Congress
With Republicans having won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R) announcing his retirement from the lower chamber, the chairmanship in the House Ways and Means Committee is vacant and Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R) could be in a position to head up the powerful position.
WATCH: Florida Governor DeSantis Sends Christmas Greetings
Ron DeSantis calls Christmas a "time for hope and joy"
srqmagazine.com
Who Wields the Most Powerful Tool in State Politics?
A GOP official chuckled at a question I posed. Why would the far right try so hard to take over local party apparatuses. Aren’t these intra-party battles just ego flexes when people should focus on real elections? “The Republican Party is a powerful tool,” replied Jonathan Martin, Lee County Republican Party chair at the time.
Washington Examiner
'DeSantis Democrats': Why blue voters are switching to red in Florida
"DeSantis Democrats" may have been central to the overwhelming reelection last month of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). He won several Democratic-leaning areas, including Miami-Dade County. Voters who have not considered voting Republican before flipped to DeSantis in 2022, according to a report from the Free Press. Voters cited in the...
Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues
Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
DeSantis Ignites Firestorms with Plan to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for the passage of a bill that would allow gun owners to carry a weapon in public without a permit. However, since DeSantis took office, gun violence has been on a vertical rise. Will adding more guns to the mix make the situation any better? Who even cares?
theapopkavoice.com
Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings
Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
The Florida Cities that are The Best Choices for Retirement in 2022, According to U.S. News & World Report
Where to retire is arguably a very important decision. You want to choose somewhere that will feel like home and where you can be happy. You likely want it to be affordable and have access to quality health care, amenities, and activities. This may sound like a tall order, but researching potential candidates can help.
Florida COVID surge getting worse as groups gather for Christmas
The latest coronavirus wave shows no signs of slowing down as families across Florida and the nation gather for Christmas this weekend, indoors and unmasked, few of them up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Statewide COVID hospitalizations hover at three-month highs, driven by offshoots of the virus' omicron variant....
Controversial change to Florida gun laws expected to pass in coming legislative session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is pushing for sweeping changes to the state's gun laws, including legislation making it legal for citizens to carry firearms without a permit.
Disaffected Democrats turn to DeSantis over party's intolerance, wokeness: 'Feel condescended to, abandoned'
Ex-Democrats in Florida shared how they support Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of COVID and inflation, while they rejected their party's progressive politics.
