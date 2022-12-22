ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 12

Related
floridianpress.com

Top Florida Democrat Acknowledges DeSantis 'Crushed' Democrats in 2022

This past week, "My Pillow guy" Mike Lindell accused Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) massive electoral victory to be the work of election fraud. Unlike the allegations of Russian collusion by former President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, Democrats, as a whole, have not made any statements denying the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election that saw Gov. DeSantis crush former Rep. Charlie Crist (D) by 20 percentage points.
FLORIDA STATE
Ty D.

DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?

NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Florida's first female agriculture commissioner prepares for departure

In about a week, Florida's first female Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services will end her first and only term. Nikki Fried spent the last four years at the helm of the department, challenging the governor's policies as the solo Democrat in the Florida Cabinet. Fried was elected in 2018,...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida Timeline examines history of unequal policy in sunshine state

Public policy decisions from the past continue to affect many Floridians' ability to thrive in the present, according to a new report released by the Florida Policy. The Florida Timeline shows how laws and policies from the past continue to affect Floridians' ability to thrive. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight about the timeline and what it can tell us about the history of tax inequality in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis' Policies Make Florida Fastest-Growing State

Although Florida is famous for snowbirds, not all of them have been heading back north once winter ends. The Sunshine State is the fastest-growing state in the Union for the first time since 1957, attributing the governance of Ron DeSantis (R) as the driver for this milestone. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
waterfronttimes.com

Should we continue to live on Florida’s coastline?

New building codes can help stem storm damage — to a degree. ZHONG-REN PENG Director of iAdapt, International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design, University of Florida Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast last fall. Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Who Wields the Most Powerful Tool in State Politics?

A GOP official chuckled at a question I posed. Why would the far right try so hard to take over local party apparatuses. Aren’t these intra-party battles just ego flexes when people should focus on real elections? “The Republican Party is a powerful tool,” replied Jonathan Martin, Lee County Republican Party chair at the time.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

'DeSantis Democrats': Why blue voters are switching to red in Florida

"DeSantis Democrats" may have been central to the overwhelming reelection last month of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). He won several Democratic-leaning areas, including Miami-Dade County. Voters who have not considered voting Republican before flipped to DeSantis in 2022, according to a report from the Free Press. Voters cited in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues

Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings

Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy