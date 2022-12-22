Read full article on original website
Nebraska workers looking forward to minimum wage increase starting Jan. 1
Nebraskans earning the lowest wages in the state will start the new year with a pay raise. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will rise from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour. It's the first increase in a series of gradual raises that will take the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 in line with a ballot initiative that passed in November.
Don Walton: Lagging population growth not a threat to Nebraska House seats
New U.S. Census Bureau population data suggests the likelihood that Nebraska is not at risk of losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2030 census despite weaker than typical population growth. But Idaho is on course to surpass Nebraska's population this decade, dropping Nebraska one notch...
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
