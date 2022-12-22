Read full article on original website
Related
South Korean Tourists Trapped In Buffalo Blizzard Find Safety In Stranger's Home
The group found shelter away from a brutal Western New York winter storm over the holiday weekend.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0