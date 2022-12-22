As Brutal Cold Hits, Advocates For Unhoused People Call On City To Deploy Warming Buses, Offer Hotels To Those In Need

Read full article on original website
Lorri Alsot
4d ago
No there more worried about imagrants so our homeless get little or no help!
7
NBC Chicago
Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents
The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
nprillinois.org
Cold, wet and homeless: This winter blast is hitting a lot of people hard
For homeless people, it can be a matter of life and death. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Doug Schenkelberg, the executive director of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
'Stuff that can't be replaced': Family of 5 homeless after Cicero apartment fire on Christmas Day
The family's matriarch is just weeks away from delivering another baby, as well.
Water main break dampens Christmas spirits in West suburban Bellwood
BELLWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- People in Bellwood will be celebrating the Christmas holiday with potentially unclean water. The entire village is being told to boil their water before drinking it or cooking with it. The warning was issued Saturday, but the news came as a surprise to some people who spoke with CBS 2's Noel Brennan. But the village says it posted information on its website and sent an automated call from the mayor to more than 9,000 people, whose Christmas dinner just got more complicated. "Not only am I cooking for my family, I'm cooking food for my sister's house," said...
Rayfield Car Foundation to distribute coats, toys during Saturday's Holiday Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rayfield Care Foundation is lending a helping hand this Christmas.They're giving out toys and coats for their holiday drive. Anyone is welcome to drop off new toys, coats, and other winter gear at the new Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church near Roosevelt and Washtenaw Avenue in Douglas Park.The drive will run today from noon to 3 p.m.
nadignewspapers.com
Alderman Napolitano wants treatment more readily available to help police and other city workers having suicidal thoughts; insurance currently won’t cover the cost of the injection
Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) has introduced a resolution calling for hearings to discuss how the city of Chicago can assist city workers who are having suicidal thoughts obtain the Stellate Ganglion Block treatment, otherwise known as “The God Shot.”. The shot has been successful in tearing post traumatic stress...
fox32chicago.com
Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area
CHICAGO - Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police do well-being check Christmas night, find a dead man with a bullet to the head
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago on Christmas night. Police were called to check on the well-being of a man in a residence on South Francisco near 72nd in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 5:47 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the...
ComEd warns Chicago area residents about potential rolling blackouts during extreme cold
ComEd is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity and warned that rolling power outages are possible in the Chicago area as the bitter cold continues. “As our communities continue to experience bitter cold, safety remains our top priority,” Commonwealth Edison said in a statement on social media Saturday afternoon.
Snow Monday Could Make for ‘Unusually Hazardous' Travel Conditions: NWS
More snow was expected to arrive in the Chicago area Monday morning, bringing the potential for some light accumulation before ushering in a major warm-up that will mark a dramatic shift in temperatures. But this particular round of snow could bring some "unusually hazardous" travel conditions. Monday's snow is expected...
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
PLANetizen
Chicago To Issue Climate Resilience Grants
A new grant program from the city of Chicago will fund climate projects by small businesses and organizations. As Danielle McLean writes in Smart Cities Dive, the fund is part of the city’s effort to reduce its carbon emissions by 62 percent by 2040. The $5 million Climate Infrastructure...
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
WGNtv.com
Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
As Flooding Increases, Chicago Looks To Make Basement Housing Safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
