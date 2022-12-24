ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Fire aboard Staten Island Ferry forces removal of 800+ passengers

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

A Staten Island Ferry was evacuated after a fire in the engine room caused the boat to stall in the New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty.

The incident happened Thursday after 5 p.m. as the ferry was headed from Lower Manhattan to Staten Island.

The fire started inside the engine room of the Sandy Ground ferry, one of three brand new, $85 million vessels the city placed into service just this year.

Crew members in the engine room detected the fire immediately and activated a high-tech suppression system that closed airtight doors to contain the flames.

"This is the way the system's supposed to happen," FDNY Deputy Chief Frank Leeb said. "When there's an engine room fire, you notify the CG and then you seal it and get the people out of the way and so everyone acted the way they were supposed to.

Video showed a thick haze of smoke filling part of the ferry.

"It was thick enough to where you can barely see," passenger Logan Amos said.

WATCH | Passenger describes evacuation from Staten Island Ferry

A passenger described the evacuation efforts after a fire was reported in the engine room of a Staten Island Ferry.

Upon arrival, the FDNY's main goal was to secure the vessel and get passengers offloaded onto other boats.

The ferry was temporarily anchored, allowing passengers to be removed safely onto separate ferries.

The ferry was able to make it to Staten Island and all the passengers were brought to the St. George Ferry Terminal.

The boat can fit 4,500 people, but FDNY officials said only 868 passengers and 16 crew members were onboard at the time.

FDNY officials said 868 passengers were removed from a Staten Island Ferry after a fire broke out in the engine room.

They said five people, including three crew members, suffered minor injuries. Three of those victims were taken to an area hospital.

"These marine incidents they can be treacherous, they can be extremely dangerous, cause a lot of life loss," said Roland Rexha of the Marine Engineers' Beneficial Association. "And the reaction of our crew has been impeccable, and they really saved a lotta lives today."

The FDNY will now monitor the temperatures in the engine room for the next 24 hours to determine when it's safe to enter.

Opening up the engine room when it's too early could bring in air which could make the fire spread.

While this is a new boat, the DOT said there are no indications of mechanical problems that could have caused it. But it is equipped with state of the art fire safety systems, which officials say worked impeccably Thursday night.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 9

NYCconservativeGinzo
6d ago

Thank God nobody got hurt! I lost a friend years ago when one of the ferries crashed into the terminal

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry fire: Photos show blackened equipment inside engine room; Coast Guard zeroes in on cause

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY evacuates New Dorp Beach home after gas line reportedly struck

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A contractor conducting sidewalk repair work struck a gas main in New Dorp Beach Tuesday morning, authorities said. The FDNY received a call for an odor of gas at around 9:45 a.m., according to an official from the department’s press office, and individuals at 90 Roma Ave. — the closest home to where the construction was being conducted — were initially evacuated.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN, NY
920 ESPN

Cars abandoned in flooded NJ parking lot are now trapped in ice

EDGEWATER — Eight cars parked in a shopping center parking lot that flooded in last week’s heavy rain are now frozen in place. CBS New York reports the Hudson River overflowed into the parking lot of on River Road during Friday's heavy rain. The muddy water turned into an ice rink as temperatures plummeted Friday afternoon, trapping the vehicles.
EDGEWATER, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy