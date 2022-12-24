Fire aboard Staten Island Ferry forces removal of 800+ passengers

A Staten Island Ferry was evacuated after a fire in the engine room caused the boat to stall in the New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty.

The incident happened Thursday after 5 p.m. as the ferry was headed from Lower Manhattan to Staten Island.

The fire started inside the engine room of the Sandy Ground ferry, one of three brand new, $85 million vessels the city placed into service just this year.

Crew members in the engine room detected the fire immediately and activated a high-tech suppression system that closed airtight doors to contain the flames.

"This is the way the system's supposed to happen," FDNY Deputy Chief Frank Leeb said. "When there's an engine room fire, you notify the CG and then you seal it and get the people out of the way and so everyone acted the way they were supposed to.

Video showed a thick haze of smoke filling part of the ferry.

"It was thick enough to where you can barely see," passenger Logan Amos said.

A passenger described the evacuation efforts after a fire was reported in the engine room of a Staten Island Ferry.

Upon arrival, the FDNY's main goal was to secure the vessel and get passengers offloaded onto other boats.

The ferry was temporarily anchored, allowing passengers to be removed safely onto separate ferries.

The ferry was able to make it to Staten Island and all the passengers were brought to the St. George Ferry Terminal.

The boat can fit 4,500 people, but FDNY officials said only 868 passengers and 16 crew members were onboard at the time.

FDNY officials said 868 passengers were removed from a Staten Island Ferry after a fire broke out in the engine room.

They said five people, including three crew members, suffered minor injuries. Three of those victims were taken to an area hospital.

"These marine incidents they can be treacherous, they can be extremely dangerous, cause a lot of life loss," said Roland Rexha of the Marine Engineers' Beneficial Association. "And the reaction of our crew has been impeccable, and they really saved a lotta lives today."

The FDNY will now monitor the temperatures in the engine room for the next 24 hours to determine when it's safe to enter.

Opening up the engine room when it's too early could bring in air which could make the fire spread.

While this is a new boat, the DOT said there are no indications of mechanical problems that could have caused it. But it is equipped with state of the art fire safety systems, which officials say worked impeccably Thursday night.

----------

