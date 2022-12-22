Read full article on original website
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with This 'Unbelievably Soft' Bathmat That's Now on Sale Starting at $10
The “absorbent and slip-proof” mat comes in 11 colors Someone, somewhere, once said that a great bathroom is only as good as the bath mats you have in it. Okay fine, no one said that, but they should have. No one likes having a wet bathroom floor hours after taking a shower. This is why Amazon shoppers are currently obsessing over the Smiry Luxury Chenille Bath Mat that is available in 11 colors, all of which are on sale right now, with prices starting at $10. Made from...
Amazon’s New Year sale is already here: These are the 8 items you should buy
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While Christmas is still a couple of days...
This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
Before and After: A $1,300 Bedroom Redo Keeps the Furniture, But Brings in Dreamy Boho Vibes
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Save Up to 70% During Bed Bath and Beyond’s Clearance Sale
As Reader’s Digest’s Sales Editor, I see hundreds of sales every holiday season. While Amazon and Target are two of my top choices for deals every year, Bed Bath and Beyond is the Christmas underdog of savings. They offer 25% off entire orders with My Savings perks and incredible deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and other top brands.
6 Dated Kitchen Features Homebuyers Will Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Couch alternatives – 14 genius space-savers to show you don't always need a sofa in your living room
The couch is seen as a bit of a main player in the home. Like the dining table, the bed, the kitchen countertops, it's an element of a house that sees a lot of traffic and you can't really imagine a home without one. But, a sofa can be a bulky piece of kit, and if you are tight on space, forgoing a sofa can free up valuable square footage. So we are here to persuade you, not every living room needs a sofa, there are some fabulous couch alternatives out there that still add all that comfort and coziness but take up less physical and visual space.
Woman Makes Coffee Table from Ikea Scraps for Under $90
Better than most thing straight from the store!
Whoa! This $400 Robot Vacuum and Mop That's 'Amazingly Impressive' Is Just $230 at Amazon
It’s picked up more than 2,800 perfect ratings Even if you don't mind pulling out the vacuum cleaner to rid your floors of dust and dirt, it's still a pain to have to do it constantly. Rather than make yourself clean the house, it's worth letting someone else pick up some of the slack — like a robot vacuum. Look to the Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently a whopping 43 percent off at Amazon. The two-in-one device provides the best...
This Ikea Hack Will Have Your Dressers Looking Bougie on a Budget
Is there anything you can't make with Ikea?
12 Can’t-Miss Deals From West Elm’s Massive End-of-Season Sale
Out with the old and in the new, as they say. With the new year rounding the corner, this can certainly apply to the home department. Adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new without the need to completely remodel or move. Talk about a major money-saver! West Elm is just the resource you need to make this happen, too. From a cozy, decorative new throw to warm up with for movie nights to a brand new floor lamp to brighten up your space, we’ve crafted a comprehensive list to update all areas of your home, no matter the size of the space or your personal style. Did we mention everything is on sale, too? We know that West Elm isn’t always the most affordable place to shop, so we feel the need to broadcast every big sale of theirs. Read on to see how you can upgrade your space and get ready to add one (or a few) of these must-have finds to your cart.
This Cozy Comforter Set From Target Transformed My Bed
There's nothing better than feeling cozy, and Target has proved itself to be the go-to retailer for affordable cozy finds. Whether it's the editor-favorite and viral Cozy Feather Yarn Wide Leg Pants and Top Set or the Cozy Chenille Bed Blanket, who wouldn't want to feel snuggly and look cute while doing so?! If you've ever felt an extremely soft sweater or a plush throw and wished you had bedding made out of it, here's your chance. The Threshold Cozy Chenille Comforter & Sham Set ($59) is the epitome of cozy vibes. When I came across this on the brand's site, I immediately added it to my cart without thinking twice. I knew I had to try this out, and after spending plenty of blissful nights underneath this soft and cozy comforter set, it's worth every penny.
An Interior Designer Explains How To Update Your Bathroom For Less Than $300
In an exclusive interview, interior designer Jennifer Burt, founder of Mississippi Maximalism, shares some ways anyone can update theirs for less than $300.
IKEA Or Target: Which Has The Cheapest Blinds?
Blinds are a popular choice for many homeowners as they are cheap, durable, and easy to clean. But, which store has the cheapest blinds: IKEA or Target?
How to Dust Your Bookshelf Like a Pro, According to Marie Kondo
Meg is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Pittsburgh, PA with her husband and four children. Meg is a counselor by education and an extrovert exploring the world by nature. Meg writes about education, travel, real estate, culture, parenting, adoption, and social justice. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently...
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
