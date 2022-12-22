Out with the old and in the new, as they say. With the new year rounding the corner, this can certainly apply to the home department. Adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new without the need to completely remodel or move. Talk about a major money-saver! West Elm is just the resource you need to make this happen, too. From a cozy, decorative new throw to warm up with for movie nights to a brand new floor lamp to brighten up your space, we’ve crafted a comprehensive list to update all areas of your home, no matter the size of the space or your personal style. Did we mention everything is on sale, too? We know that West Elm isn’t always the most affordable place to shop, so we feel the need to broadcast every big sale of theirs. Read on to see how you can upgrade your space and get ready to add one (or a few) of these must-have finds to your cart.

12 HOURS AGO