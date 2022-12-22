ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Kentucky Governor Activates Price-Gouging Laws Ahead of Severe Arctic Winter Storm

Any time there is a reason for consumers to need to buy a lot of products like groceries, building supplies, medical supplies, or gasoline, we hear the term price gouging. When natural disasters like tornados, hurricanes, and winter disasters strike, we always see prices spike. It seems like nothing is in place to protect us from getting gouged. Businesses see an opportunity to make extra money and they will do it and the consumer always gets screwed.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow

The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
How To Bundle Up & Stay Warm During a Frigid Winter in Indiana & Kentucky

Winter is here and Mother Nature is about to unleash some severe cold weather on us. Here are the best ways to bundle up to stay warm. Avoiding exposure to outside temperatures and elements will always be your best bet when it comes to battling winter temperatures. However, if staying inside simply is not an option then you need to know how to properly bundle yourself up to stay warm.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky

We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Why You Should Keep a Nail File in Your Vehicle This Winter in Indiana

We have some winter weather on the way, and before it hits you might want to stay ahead of it by keeping your vehicle prepared for the snow. This week, in Indiana, we are going to have some major winter weather. We could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. New reports suggest that later this week, we could have blizzard conditions possible. That being said, you might want to start getting a plan ready in the event that these reports actually happen. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!

I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
