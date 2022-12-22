Read full article on original website
Kentucky Governor Activates Price-Gouging Laws Ahead of Severe Arctic Winter Storm
Any time there is a reason for consumers to need to buy a lot of products like groceries, building supplies, medical supplies, or gasoline, we hear the term price gouging. When natural disasters like tornados, hurricanes, and winter disasters strike, we always see prices spike. It seems like nothing is in place to protect us from getting gouged. Businesses see an opportunity to make extra money and they will do it and the consumer always gets screwed.
Cold Weather Guidelines for Outdoor Play – How Cold is Too Cold in Indiana & Kentucky?
We are in for some pretty serious winter weather that will likely include snow, but before you bundle up the kids and send them outside to play, you may want to read this first. Winter Storm. For many of us across Indiana and Kentucky, the incoming winter storm will mean...
Do These Very Important Things Before the Extreme Cold Hits Indiana, Kentucky and Illinios
The Tristate is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures we've seen in a long time. Things are about to come to a freezing halt Thursday evening into Friday morning. The temps are going to get dangerously low with wind chills expected as low as -22 degrees and blowing snow with limited visibility.
Some Parts of Indiana Could Receive More Than 2 Feet of Snow
The temperatures are expected to plummet over the next few days, and winter plans to bring on the snow - with over two feet expected in parts of Indiana. There is a "major winter storm" on the way, according to Chicago and Midwest Storm Chasers and it is expected to impact most, if not all, of the midwest. The winter weather event is expected to begin as early as Thursday, December 22, 2022.
How To Bundle Up & Stay Warm During a Frigid Winter in Indiana & Kentucky
Winter is here and Mother Nature is about to unleash some severe cold weather on us. Here are the best ways to bundle up to stay warm. Avoiding exposure to outside temperatures and elements will always be your best bet when it comes to battling winter temperatures. However, if staying inside simply is not an option then you need to know how to properly bundle yourself up to stay warm.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Why You Should Keep a Nail File in Your Vehicle This Winter in Indiana
We have some winter weather on the way, and before it hits you might want to stay ahead of it by keeping your vehicle prepared for the snow. This week, in Indiana, we are going to have some major winter weather. We could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. New reports suggest that later this week, we could have blizzard conditions possible. That being said, you might want to start getting a plan ready in the event that these reports actually happen. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Theme Revealed for 2023 Indiana State Fair, and It’s a Slam Dunk!
I don't know about you, but I am done with winter weather. It really hasn't even been that bad yet, but I am already looking ahead to warmer days. I am ready for it to stay light outside until darn near 8 pm, I am ready for grilling out, baseball games, and attending county and state fairs. And now, have a better idea of what to look forward to at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
One of Indiana’s Largest Urban Forests and Wetlands Introduces a New Series of ‘After Dark’ Programs
Back in 1984, we learned from Whodini that the "Freaks Come Out at Night," and in 2023, we will have the chance to learn about what other kinds of "things" come out at night, thanks to a new series of programs at Wesselman Woods and the Howell Wetlands. Guests of...
A Winter Storm Watch and a Wind Chill Watch Go Into Effect Thursday Afternoon and Evening
Mark it, this Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, the Tri-State will both be under a Winter Storm Watch and a Wind Chill Watch beginning Thursday afternoon and evening. All kinds of models show the winter storm will mostly affect the northeast and east sections in parts of the Tri-State. Here's what...
The Santa Claus Christmas Store Features Inspiring Gifts in Southern Indiana
We make the trip to Santa Claus, Indiana at least once during the holiday season and a stop at The Santa Claus Christmas Store is always on the agenda. Oh sure, you'll find an ornament for literally anyone, and you can even get them customized. But there are so many beautiful and unique decorations that you won't find anywhere else.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
20 Gift Cards Southern Indiana Friends and Family Would Love for Christmas
How many times have you picked up a gift card for someone because you forgot about the birthday party or secret Santa? I know that it is always my go-to in a pinch, but I do wonder if I gave them one that they will actually use. Gift Card Fails.
Kentucky Parents Share 26 Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Photos
Santa is a very busy man and he often has to send out helpers all over to be his eyes and ears to see which kiddos are being naughty and which ones are being nice. Here's the true story of the Elf on the Shelf as told by Tasteofhome.com;. The...
