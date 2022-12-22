Read full article on original website
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
Cobra Terminator: How Fast Is the Terminator Compared to Other Mustangs?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Terminator is a supercharged part of Mustang story. It actually holds up compared to newer, more powerful pony cars. The post Cobra Terminator: How Fast Is the Terminator Compared to Other Mustangs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
freightwaves.com
‘Once-in-a-lifetime pricing boom’ in used trucks reverses course
Used truck prices reversed year-over-year gains in November for the first time since 2020, suggesting a normalized environment is returning after a year of unprecedented high prices. “Following the once-in-a-lifetime pricing boom in 2021, the used-truck market in 2022 started coming back down to Earth as the freight environment cooled...
Top Speed
2022 Honda CRF300L: Performance, Price, And Photos
Honda launched a new model for MY2021 when it boosted and buffed its CRF250L into the new CRF300L base model and its “Rally” variant. This platform has more power through a 14-percent increase in displacement, along with improvements in the suspension. Being lighter weight, more of that increased power goes to acceleration for a noticeable performance boost.
torquenews.com
Aptera - the 1,000 Mile Range EV That Will Change Everything
Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV. This is an ambitious project, but if they can pull it off, they'll have an EV that is unrivaled in terms of range and efficiency. The 1,000 mile range EV. Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV and this...
Porsche starts to use thin air and water to replace gasoline
Porsche and international partners working with the Chilean operating company Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF) have successfully undertaken the development of synthetic fuels made out of thin air and water, according to a press release by the firm published last week. The production of these fuels will take place at the ‘Haru Oni’ pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile.
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Shows Off Future Chevy Truck Sketches
The Chevy truck lineup has undergone some pretty extensive updates as of late, with several different models getting either a full refresh or a whole new generation. Now, we’re taking a look at Chevy’s design inspiration with these future Chevy truck concept sketches. Recently posted to social media...
Autoblog
Turn your car into a comfortable camper for less than $100
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Camper van conversions, true camper van conversions, can cost as much as a house. Until relatively recently, living in a van down by the river was considered a lifestyle only reluctantly accepted by those who were down-on-their-luck. It has since turned into a statement of status, thanks mostly to instagram and other forms of social media that parade the highlights of living in a vehicle without showing off any of the downsides (finding a bathroom in the middle of the night being one of the biggest negatives).
electrek.co
Weekend Project: This guy made an electric bike snowplow out of garbage
They say that necessity is the mother of invention. And one Canadian man had a serious need for Vietnamese takeout. But since the bike paths hadn’t been plowed, he turned his e-bike into a DIY snow plow using leftover parts to go get his fix. His evening ride for...
fox56news.com
NADA used car value vs. KBB used car value
( ) — If you’re buying or selling a used car, you’ll want an accurate valuation of the vehicle to know if it’s fairly priced. Luckily, there are plenty of pricing tools available to help you figure out how much a vehicle is worth. You’ve probably...
torquenews.com
Scissor Lift Review for Small Garages
Wishing you owned a 2-post car lift in your garage for DIY car projects or just to make maintenance easier while saving money? Here’s a recent review of a scissor lift option by one owner who shares the pros and cons of using one in a small garage. Plus, how you can DIY some improvements to a scissors-style car lift.
Tiny V8 With Small Supercharger Works and Sounds Like the Real Thing
JohnnyQ90 via YouTubeIt sounds like a full-size supercharger, but it doesn't quite perform like one.
fox56news.com
How much does it cost to tint car windows?
) — Tinted windows aren’t just for aesthetics. They serve several functions that include blocking dangerous UV rays to protect passengers and reduce wear on the car’s interior materials, adding increased privacy, and keeping a car cool. What’s more is that the tinting film can act in...
