Maryland State

umterps.com

Thank You Debbie Russell: Maryland Says Farewell To A Living Legend

For nearly 50 years, Debbie Russell has embodied Maryland. Debbie began as a student intern in the ticket office in the fall of 1973, worked there until she graduated in 1976, and then took a full-time ticketing position in January of 1977. Since then, she has bounced around several different roles across different departments, having her hand in basically every aspect of Maryland athletics in one way or another.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law

’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Rural Maryland Council Begins New Year With New Board Leadership

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As Marylanders focus on the coming year one Maryland organization, the Rural Maryland Council (RMC), ruminates on its many successes in the past year and rings in the New Year with new leadership to create real lasting change in rural Maryland. Taking the helm of RMC’s...
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland

Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

State Organization Honors Outstanding CCPS Physical Education Teachers

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) physical education (PE) teachers were recently honored by SHAPE Maryland, an organization that promotes and supports health and wellness. The state chapter of the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) named Marty Margolis of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Deer Harvest Up 10% In 2022 Firearm Season

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 29,124 deer during the two-week firearms season from Nov. 26 through Dec. 10. The firearms season harvest was 10% higher than last year’s official count of 26,584. “The firearm season remains our most popular hunting...
MARYLAND STATE
rewind1051.com

Governor announces money for grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Man Cited For Concealing Two Axes On Carry-On Bag

A Maryland man was cited by police after attempting to bring two axes in his carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan National airport, according to TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. Per Farbstein, the two axes were concealed in the lining of his carry-on bag at Reagan National airport. The man stated he was going to an axe-throwing tournament, as the reason the axes were found in his bag. Each axe had its name on the ha handle– one labeled “death” and the other labeled “twin.”
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas

Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization

Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
saltwatersportsman.com

Menhaden Still Making a Stink

Despite the wishes of anglers and environmentalists alike, commercial menhaden harvest remains largely unchecked in the Chesapeake. They have been called “the most important fish in the sea.” That may be debatable, but they are certainly one of the most important fish in the sea. Yes, this subject has recently been written about by me. However, that last piece has stirred the pot and the subject needs to be revisited.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...

