Read full article on original website
Related
umterps.com
Thank You Debbie Russell: Maryland Says Farewell To A Living Legend
For nearly 50 years, Debbie Russell has embodied Maryland. Debbie began as a student intern in the ticket office in the fall of 1973, worked there until she graduated in 1976, and then took a full-time ticketing position in January of 1977. Since then, she has bounced around several different roles across different departments, having her hand in basically every aspect of Maryland athletics in one way or another.
mymcmedia.org
Popular 2022 Video: 21 This Week on Future of Maryland’s Gun Carry Law
’21 This Week’ is a political talk show dedicated to the issues of Montgomery County and the State of Maryland. Casey Aiken is the producer and moderator of ’21 This Week’. Aiken and a panel of political insiders meet regularly for a lively discussion on the latest political issues of interest to Montgomery County residents. The show airs on MCM’s Channel 21 and 995(HD) four times each week.
Bay Net
Rural Maryland Council Begins New Year With New Board Leadership
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As Marylanders focus on the coming year one Maryland organization, the Rural Maryland Council (RMC), ruminates on its many successes in the past year and rings in the New Year with new leadership to create real lasting change in rural Maryland. Taking the helm of RMC’s...
Maryland Food Bank buying double the food at twice the pre-COVID price
(The Center Square) – As inflation has caused the average family to spend hundreds of dollars more per month this year, it’s also caused the Maryland Food Bank’s costs to double. "Since the start of the pandemic, we've been buying more food than ever," Maryland Food Bank...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Maryland
Maryland is the most northern state south of the Mason-Dixon line, officially designating it as a southern state. With such a designation, most people don’t think about Maryland as a cold place; but they would be mistaken! Maryland can get downright frigid, as we are going to find out today. Let’s discover the coldest place in Maryland, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state. For anyone who isn’t a native, these numbers may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
foxbaltimore.com
Push for cell phone rules after distractions lead to ships grounding in Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It was one of the more unusual Maryland news events of 2022: a nearly 1,100 foot container ship running aground in the Chesapeake Bay and getting stuck for five weeks. A recent investigative report into the incident involving the Ever Forward container ship said the...
Bay Net
State Organization Honors Outstanding CCPS Physical Education Teachers
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) physical education (PE) teachers were recently honored by SHAPE Maryland, an organization that promotes and supports health and wellness. The state chapter of the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE) named Marty Margolis of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School...
Bay Net
Maryland Deer Harvest Up 10% In 2022 Firearm Season
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 29,124 deer during the two-week firearms season from Nov. 26 through Dec. 10. The firearms season harvest was 10% higher than last year’s official count of 26,584. “The firearm season remains our most popular hunting...
rewind1051.com
Governor announces money for grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Man Cited For Concealing Two Axes On Carry-On Bag
A Maryland man was cited by police after attempting to bring two axes in his carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan National airport, according to TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. Per Farbstein, the two axes were concealed in the lining of his carry-on bag at Reagan National airport. The man stated he was going to an axe-throwing tournament, as the reason the axes were found in his bag. Each axe had its name on the ha handle– one labeled “death” and the other labeled “twin.”
New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas
Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Examines Employment And Driving Concerns Following Voter-Approved Legalization
Maryland lawmakers who are part of a marijuana legalization workgroup convened on Tuesday, hearing testimony on workplace and impaired driving policy issues related to the reform. Members of the Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed last year by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—took testimony from representatives of the non-profit...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
7 Famous Celebirities You Didn't Know Were From Maryland
Maryland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Maryland.
WJLA
Dangerously cold Christmas for the DMV | Tips for staying warm & where to go if you can't
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the coldest starts to a Christmas Eve in decades is underway across the DMV. Temperatures Saturday morning were close to record territory at Reagan National Airport. Multiple sites around the D.C. metro area reported single-digit temperatures before sunrise. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
saltwatersportsman.com
Menhaden Still Making a Stink
Despite the wishes of anglers and environmentalists alike, commercial menhaden harvest remains largely unchecked in the Chesapeake. They have been called “the most important fish in the sea.” That may be debatable, but they are certainly one of the most important fish in the sea. Yes, this subject has recently been written about by me. However, that last piece has stirred the pot and the subject needs to be revisited.
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Comments / 2