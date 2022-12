OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Several residents in the City of Owosso are without water due to a water main break. According to the city's Facebook page, crews discovered the break was on a private line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Repairs aren't expected to be completed until Monday at the earliest because railroad tracks need to be removed.

OWOSSO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO