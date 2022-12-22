ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UN agency probes origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. A distressing video circulated widely in social media showed the dehydrated and exhausted Rohingya, crumpled weakly and emaciated, many crying for help. At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat Monday at dusk on Ujong Pie beach at Muara Tiga, a coastal village in Aceh’s Pidie district, said local police chief Fauzi, who goes by a single name. “They are very weak because of dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea,” Fauzi said.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s minister issues ultimatum to Kyiv as Zelensky eyes February peace talks

Russia’s foreign minister has asked Ukraine to fulfill its proposals, including giving up control of the territory Vladimir Putin illegally claims in the besieged country, and warned that the rejection will invite action from Moscow’s army.Sergei Lavrov said: “Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy.”“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army,” he said, according to Russian state news.His remarks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy