Tennessee State

Winter Storm Elliott UPDATE: Timing, Warnings, Helpful Links

By Clark Shelton
 4 days ago
Lots to go thru here as Winter Storm Elliott approaches:

Find your local LIVE radar, LIVE traffic maps and watches and warnings by clicking your county below:

For Power Outage Maps:

Maury (DREC)

And now timing: Looks Like we will start seeing rain around 5:00 with a quick changeover by 6:00 p.m. for most of Middle Tennessee.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-232045- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 242 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect from 6 pm this evening through 6 am tomorrow morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for several counties south of I-40 this evening and tonight. Light rain will develop across Middle Tennessee this afternoon, with the rain rapidly changing to snow late this afternoon and evening before ending. Snow accumulations ranging from a dusting in southern Middle Tennessee up to 2 inches are possible, with pockets of up to 4 inches near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line and especially on the northern Cumberland Plateau. Any snow accumulation or leftover rain water on area roadways will quickly freeze into ice tonight as temperatures drop, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight and Friday. A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through midday Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause wind chills to drop as low as 25 degrees below zero at times. Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills. Dangerously cold temperatures are also expected across Middle Tennessee tonight, with temperatures rapidly falling from the 50s to near zero. Such a rapid temperature drop combined with gusty winds up to 40 mph could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Dangerously cold temperatures will continue across Middle Tennessee through early Monday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for up to 85 hours, which could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 235 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-066-230500- /O.UPG.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WS.W.0005.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Cumberland- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, and Crossville 235 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, with pockets of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee along and north of I-40. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...While falling precipitation will end before sunrise Friday, travel impacts are likely to last into the weekend. Please plan for slow travel as icy conditions on secondary roadways could be possible through the holiday weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Warning

This Afternoon

A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

Rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -17. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

