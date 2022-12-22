ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Connecticut stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend

Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
Additional Heating Assistance Available

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will allow all participating households that heat with deliverable fuels such as home heating oil to receive an additional crisis assistance benefit worth $430 this winter season, above the amount they were already able to receive.
Amid mental health crisis, hundreds of Connecticut children stuck on waitlist for key programs

Sarah Eagan wants you to imagine a scenario. Your child is mired in a mental health breakdown and has begun to act out in increasingly dangerous ways, threatening to harm himself or those around him. You have tried everything, but his problems have kept getting worse, and you've become increasingly frightened. Finally, seeing few other options, you take your child to the emergency room, where professionals assess him, stabilize him and refer him to an impressive-sounding at-home program specially designed for children like him. Maybe, you think, things will work out alright after all.
Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut

Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan

The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State

On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
Eversource: CT outages after storm 'will not be a quick fix'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents remain in the dark Friday evening as temperatures descended into the teens or single digits after a storm battered the state with heavy rain and strong winds. Gusty winds will make the temperature...
