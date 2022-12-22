Read full article on original website
nepm.org
Where Connecticut stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
DoingItLocal
Additional Heating Assistance Available
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will allow all participating households that heat with deliverable fuels such as home heating oil to receive an additional crisis assistance benefit worth $430 this winter season, above the amount they were already able to receive.
darientimes.com
Amid mental health crisis, hundreds of Connecticut children stuck on waitlist for key programs
Sarah Eagan wants you to imagine a scenario. Your child is mired in a mental health breakdown and has begun to act out in increasingly dangerous ways, threatening to harm himself or those around him. You have tried everything, but his problems have kept getting worse, and you've become increasingly frightened. Finally, seeing few other options, you take your child to the emergency room, where professionals assess him, stabilize him and refer him to an impressive-sounding at-home program specially designed for children like him. Maybe, you think, things will work out alright after all.
trumbulltimes.com
Access to grocery stores can be a challenge in CT, even in affluent areas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are pockets throughout the state where residents struggle to find a grocery store nearby, a challenge that can be compounded in areas with higher poverty rates where residents might not have access to a car or public transportation to get to one.
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: How Otis Elevator changed the world with its invention
(WTNH) – One of our favorite stories of the year was a visit to Otis Elevator. It’s another longtime Connecticut company that changed the world with its invention. We’re taking a look back at that story. Watch the video above for the full segment.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Connecticut using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut
Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
ctnewsjunkie.com
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan
The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
Eyewitness News
Gov. warns people to get where they need to be before potential flash freeze
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor urged people in the state to limit their travel before a potential flash freeze on Friday night. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state was expected to receive another burst of high winds Friday afternoon that may cause more outages on top of what happened in the morning.
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
ABC6.com
Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
Travelers brace for airline delays as storm moves through Connecticut
Clinton Henderson, The Points Guy, provided tips to News 12 about what to do if your flight gets canceled due to weather.
capeandislands.org
'Bomb cyclone' drops chaos on holiday travel plans in Connecticut
President Joe Biden warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind, saying Thursday from the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.”. The National Weather Service said that frigid air will move through the...
darientimes.com
Eversource: CT outages after storm 'will not be a quick fix'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents remain in the dark Friday evening as temperatures descended into the teens or single digits after a storm battered the state with heavy rain and strong winds. Gusty winds will make the temperature...
orangeandbluepress.com
$750 Connecticut’s Child Tax Rebate for Eligible Households – Are You Eligible?
Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut has recently signed The child tax rebate into law. Connecticut’s new child tax rebate has finally been signed into law and authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly thanks to Governor Ned Lamont. Payment is intended to provide financial aid to Connecticut families with children.
Connecticut Road Tops List of ‘Most Dangerous’ During the Holidays
5 - I-35 So, how did the Zebra reach this conclusion? This is the method they used:. "We focused on highways with the most fatal accidents in 2019. We used 2019 data because the NHTSA has yet to release its full data for 2020 and 2021.To determine the fatality rate, we looked at motor vehicle deaths per 100 miles for each highway across the U.S"
Eversource responds to power outages across CT
Eversource responds to power outages across CT.
Lamont activates state EOC beginning Friday
Governor Lamont is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center in what’s known as “enhanced monitoring status” as of 7:00 Friday morning.
