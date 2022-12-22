According to PWInsider, there has been travel issues for the WWE SmackDown crew heading into this evening’s Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden in NY. The report notes there has been a lot of travel issues for talent and staff as flight problems led to some of them being delayed getting into New York City, while others had to fly out of different airports than originally planned in order to salvage travel issues. As of this writing, some talent are said to still be in route to New York City for tonight’s show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO