Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
IMPACT backstage news on Sami Callihan’s current contract
According to a report from Fightful Select, Sami Callihan’s current contract with IMPACT is set to expire in the next few months. There is no word on plans if Callihan plans to re-sign with the promotion. He signed a two-year extension back 2021. Fightful Select further noted that there...
wrestleview.com
WWE is advertising a new match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
A new gimmick match looks to be taking place at January’s WWE Royal Rumble. WWE is airing a commercial during videos on their YouTube channel for a new “Pitch Black Match.” The advertisement ties-in to Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black flavor, which is returning to stores in January.
wrestleview.com
AEW talent get engaged on Christmas Eve
AEW star W. Morrissey, who is going by Bill Bill and AEW backstage interviewer Lexy Nair are officially engaged. Nair, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, announced the news on Twitter, which you can check out below.
wrestleview.com
Top star appears on WWE Raw Best of Show, lays out plans for 2023
Cody Rhodes appeared in a segment during Monday night’s WWE Raw: Absolute Best of 2022, that aired on the USA Network. Rhodes laid out his plans for 2023 when he returns. He said he will make an “opportunity happen” and then went on to talk about the “one thing” that “needs to be done.”
wrestleview.com
Identities of ballerina during street fight and camera man attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
There was a spot during the Miracle on 34th Street Fight on Friday night’s taped episode of SmackDown where a ballerina came out from a giant gift box as it was opened by Kaiser and Vinci of the Imperium. The identity of the dancer is Ashley D’Amboise, who has...
wrestleview.com
AEW Battle of the Belts to air live following January 6 Rampage
The TNT schedule for January 6, 2023 lists AEW Battle of the Belts will air live following the special live Rampage. Rampage will air live at 10:00 pm ET, with Battle of the Belts airing live beginning at 11:00 pm ET. The January 6 AEW Rampage and Battle of the...
wrestleview.com
AEW releases teaser video hyping new look starting January 4
During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, a short video aired teasing the new look for Dynamite starting with the company’s debut in Seattle. Kevin Sullivan, Vice President of Post Production in AEW, took to Twitter, posting the short video clip and commenting on the new changes coming to the brand.
wrestleview.com
Photos and Videos: Top star returns to in-ring action at 12/26 WWE MSG show, full results
The third match of Monday night’s WWE Holiday Tour SmackDown house show at Madison Square Garden saw Bray Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall. Mahal cut a promo issuing a challenge. Wyatt came out to a massive pop from the crowd to answer Mahal’s challenge. This was Wyatt’s first match since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules back on October 8.
wrestleview.com
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar passes away at age 45
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar passed away this past Thursday at age 45. According to a statement by the UFC, the cause of death was due to presumed heart complications while at work. After retiring from the UFC in 2014, Bonnar began training to be a professional wrestler. Bonnar...
wrestleview.com
Notes regarding travel issues for WWE SmackDown crew heading to tonight’s MSG show
According to PWInsider, there has been travel issues for the WWE SmackDown crew heading into this evening’s Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden in NY. The report notes there has been a lot of travel issues for talent and staff as flight problems led to some of them being delayed getting into New York City, while others had to fly out of different airports than originally planned in order to salvage travel issues. As of this writing, some talent are said to still be in route to New York City for tonight’s show.
wrestleview.com
Current card for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022: John Cena returns and more!
Next Friday night’s WWE SmackDown will be the final show for 2022. John Cena will return as he teams up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. Below is the current card for next week’s show, which will air live on FOX and emanate from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar Big E reveals his favorite pro wrestling gimmick
In speaking with These Urban Times, WWE Superstar Big E revealed his favorite pro wrestling gimmick is Sting’s Crow character. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar receives six stitches following match on SmackDown
WWE Superstar Ricochet posted to Twitter, photos of a gash on the back of his head that required six stitches, following the Miracle on 34th Street Fight during Friday night’s taped episode of SmackDown. Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman in the match, defeating the Imperium. WWE SmackDown Results –...
Comments / 0