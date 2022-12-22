Read full article on original website
Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible
After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning
TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
houstonherald.com
Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening
The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 26 – January 1
U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project...
abc17news.com
Tracking Christmas cold, and year’s end warmup
TODAY: Christmas morning is starting cold, but we're as warm as we've been since noon on Thursday by this afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s with a more southerly wind and abundant morning sun. Some extra clouds will find their way into mid-MO by the afternoon, and with them will come a chance at a passing snow shower Sunday night.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ksgf.com
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark
Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
houstonherald.com
MAP: Latest conditions on the state’s roads
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map. To see weather conditions in downtown Houston, Grand Cam.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022
It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
KYTV
SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
State of emergency: Missouri Highway Patrol expands patrols to monitor severe weather
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Emergency management officials mobilized law enforcement and expanded patrols across Missouri as a state of emergency blankets the Show-Me State. Governor Mike Parson activated the National Guard to accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers as they monitor roadways and clear dangerous obstructions or potential wreckage from highways. Severe winter weather, including snow, bitter cold temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, swept through Missouri and into parts of Illinois on Thursday morning.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
muddyrivernews.com
Producers need to ensure their cattle are kept safe in frigid temperatures
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Extremely cold weather is forecast for the days before Christmas, putting cattle at risk. Temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit are predicted, with the wind chill factor much lower in parts of Missouri. As temperatures drop, producers need to ensure their cattle are kept safe in the...
mycouriertribune.com
Conservation dept. reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless hunting
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer hunting season, Dec. 3 to 11. Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.
