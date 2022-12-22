ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible

After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning

TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 26 – January 1

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking Christmas cold, and year’s end warmup

TODAY: Christmas morning is starting cold, but we're as warm as we've been since noon on Thursday by this afternoon. Expect highs in the 20s with a more southerly wind and abundant morning sun. Some extra clouds will find their way into mid-MO by the afternoon, and with them will come a chance at a passing snow shower Sunday night.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?

I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark

Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
houstonherald.com

MAP: Latest conditions on the state’s roads

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map. To see weather conditions in downtown Houston, Grand Cam.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022

It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
5 On Your Side

State of emergency: Missouri Highway Patrol expands patrols to monitor severe weather

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Emergency management officials mobilized law enforcement and expanded patrols across Missouri as a state of emergency blankets the Show-Me State. Governor Mike Parson activated the National Guard to accompany Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers as they monitor roadways and clear dangerous obstructions or potential wreckage from highways. Severe winter weather, including snow, bitter cold temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, swept through Missouri and into parts of Illinois on Thursday morning.
MISSOURI STATE

