Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Where Masks Are Now Recommended, Counties at ‘High'
Where are masks now recommended in the Chicago area and in Illinois?. The number of counties at a "high" COVID alert level in the state rose in the last week. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the...
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
From a State Snake to Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, Illinois Has 185 New Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
185 new laws are set to take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, with many of them bringing the state new programs, safety measures or industry-specific policies. However, there are a few that are a little less traditional. Here's a look at five laws set to go into effect in...
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name
When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
1470 WMBD
Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen. According...
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
977wmoi.com
Department of Human Services LaunchesCampaign to Help Those with Gambling Problems
The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with 1.800.GAMBLER helpline and website AreYouReallyWinning.com. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) launched “Are You Really Winning?” – a campaign to build awareness of problem gambling and to promote helpline services for people experiencing gambling problems.
wsiu.org
Illinois lawsuit seeks to reverse firearm ban on public transit, mirrors challenges nationwide
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision affirmed the right to carry firearms in public places for self defense, state laws that ban guns in “sensitive” locations are being challenged in the next era of the battle over the Second Amendment. Amid the decision, pro-gun advocates have filed...
WSPY NEWS
New state laws affect education in 2023
As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents
Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
Lawmakers could vote on proposed Illinois gun, magazine ban next month after final hearings of year held
(The Center Square) – The third and final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year was held earlier this week and lawmakers could take action on the bill as early as next month. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. […]
Illinois Business Journal
Gov. Pritzker signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment
Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker signed an amendment on Dec. 21, 2022, to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
southernillinoisnow.com
ICC wants lower electric and gas rates for low income
An Illinois Commerce Commission Staff Report is recommending that low-income residents in Illinois receive discount rates for electric and natural gas. The recommendation comes from a study conducted as part of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. The commission further requested that large electric and gas utilities file low-income discount rates in their next rate design case. The ICC wants to see tiered discounts for different income levels which will only be applicable to the delivery service charges. While not required, smaller utilities are being encouraged to participate.
When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?
Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
Comments / 0