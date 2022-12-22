ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WTWO/WAWV

Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Illinois Archived Collection And Endowed Scholarship

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the collection of artifacts and papers from her years in office will be archived in a joint partnership with the nonpartisan Dirksen Congressional Center and Illinois College. Bustos is also establishing the Callahan-Bustos Family Endowed Scholarship Fund through a gift to the college, which will provide scholarship funding to students pursuing work for the public good.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Department of Human Services LaunchesCampaign to Help Those with Gambling Problems

The “Are You Really Winning?” campaign aims to help Illinoisans across the state with 1.800.GAMBLER helpline and website AreYouReallyWinning.com. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) launched “Are You Really Winning?” – a campaign to build awareness of problem gambling and to promote helpline services for people experiencing gambling problems.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

New state laws affect education in 2023

As the new year arrives, there will be several changes in local education forthcoming after new state laws were passed by the Illinois General Assembly. Every public middle or high school student will be provided at least one school day excused absence per school year to engage in a civic event.
KICK AM 1530

Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents

Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lawmakers could vote on proposed Illinois gun, magazine ban next month after final hearings of year held

(The Center Square) – The third and final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year was held earlier this week and lawmakers could take action on the bill as early as next month. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Gov. Pritzker signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment

Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker signed an amendment on Dec. 21, 2022, to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

ICC wants lower electric and gas rates for low income

An Illinois Commerce Commission Staff Report is recommending that low-income residents in Illinois receive discount rates for electric and natural gas. The recommendation comes from a study conducted as part of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. The commission further requested that large electric and gas utilities file low-income discount rates in their next rate design case. The ICC wants to see tiered discounts for different income levels which will only be applicable to the delivery service charges. While not required, smaller utilities are being encouraged to participate.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?

Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE

