tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Says Becky Lynch Looking To Hollywood
Seth Rollins has indicated what Becky Lynch’s future might look like as he indicates that she’s looking to pursue a Hollywood career. Becky Lynch has been one of the lynchpins of the WWE’s women’s roster in recent years, shooting to unparalleled popularity in late 2018 which led to a WrestleMania main event victory for The Man in 2019.
ewrestlingnews.com
Willow Nightingale Reflects On Her AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa
On May 3, 2021, Willow Nightingale made her AEW debut in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, it wasn’t until October 21, 2022 that AEW announced that Nightingale was signed to the company. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nightingale reflected on her AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Being Extra Cautious About Drew McIntyre’s Medical Status
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that Drew McIntyre has been pulled from next week’s WWE Holiday Tour live events. McIntyre was originally supposed to be part of the 8-Man tag team match at the Madison Square Garden on December 26th, but the Scottish Psychopath is currently on the shelf with a ruptured eardrum and is yet to be medically cleared.
VIDEO: Rhea Ripley & Dominik confront Rey Mysterio in WWE Christmas Eve angle
Dominik was eventually arrested in an angle that aired on WWE social media.
UFC Hall of Fame fighter Stephan Bonnar dies at age 45, helped bring sport into mainstream
"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," UFC president Dana White said.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
Look: Katie Nolan Announces Major Personal News
Former ESPN personality Katie Nolan made an appearance on "GoJo with Mike Golic Jr." this week. While Nolan was on his podcast, Mike Golic Jr. said, "Do we get to talk about the thing?" Nolan had a coy response to Golic's question, saying, "What thing? What could you possibly mean?"
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Reveals His Stance On Using Steel Chairs In The Business Today
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, AEW producer Arn Anderson commented on the physicality of working with DOOM, his stance on using steel chairs in the business today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the physicality of working with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephen A. Smith Responds To Paul Heyman Calling Him “Ocean Of Obscurity”
Paul Heyman was recently considered a possibility for a potential promo battle with Stephen A. Smith amidst rumors of the legendary ESPN commentator making an appearance in WWE. The Advocate addressed the hypothetical scenario on social media, claiming that Smith is nowhere near his league. He wrote:. “1 – I’m...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Female Talent Advised Not To Follow In Mandy Rose’s Footsteps
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez last week. This came as a shock to fans who wanted to see her back on the main roster and dominate there. Her release ultimately happened due to her premium subscription service. That being said, Rose’s WWE release continues to be a huge topic. It seems Jim Cornette has advised the AEW women’s division to not follow in Mandy Rose’s footsteps.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Kicks Off Its Post-Holiday Tour Tonight – Full Lineups
WWE kicks off its annual post-Holiday tour tonight, starting two with two events. It wraps up on Thursday. Here are the lineups:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet...
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/26/22)
WWE NXT (12/27/22) WWE Main Event (12/15/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. A WWE live event in Toronto, Canada on December 30th has 6,714 tickets out. It’s 900 tickets away from a sellout. Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On WWE’s Backup Plan If The Rock Is Unavailable For WrestleMania 39
WWE wants to have Roman Reigns vs.The Rock at WrestleMania 39, should the latter’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at Mania. There has been speculation about The Rock possibly appearing at the Royal Rumble and winning the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to “earn” his title shot.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Says It Was A “Privilege” To Train With Bret & Stu Hart
Ken Shamrock will never forget how fortunate he was to be able to train with Bret and Stu Hart prior to his WWF debut. After a successful career in the UFC, Shamrock joined the WWF in 1997 and was the guest official for the Bret Hart vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 13.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW New Year’s Smash Predictions and Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
