Remember to care for pipes amid winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — The coldest weather since the 1980s has hit West Tennessee. And with this cold weather comes special precautions. One of those precautions is making sure that your pipes do not freeze. Water has a unique property in that it expands as it freezes. This expansion puts...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
Annual meat sale held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat. Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday. They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole...
7 arrested following year-long investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says seven people have been arrested following a year-long investigation. The department says on Wednesday, their Metro Narcotics division searched a home on Michell Street, where investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple weapons including a stolen handgun. The department...
wtva.com
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
Utility companies call for reduction in electric use, expect rolling blackouts
JACKSON, Tenn. — Utility customers are being asked to reduce all non-essential electric use. Alerts have been issued by local utility companies such as Jackson Energy Authority, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Corporation and the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking all electric power consumers to...
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/22 – 12/22/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Police: Teacher assaulted at school in Covington, student charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student at the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center was arrested after police say he assaulted a teacher on Dec. 16. According to Covington Police, teacher and coach James Comer was assisting on a bus when a student, identified as 18-year-old Shamar Burton, refused to follow bus rules and caused a disturbance. […]
TN Lottery announces winning ticket sold in West TN
DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee Lottery announces a big winner in West TN. According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky winning ticket was purchased in Dyersburg and won $50,000. The lucky lotto player won the prize by playing Double Play, matching four or five balls, as well as...
