100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
Hordes of Tesla Vehicles Await Export at Giga Shanghai
There is a picture at Shanghai port of a horde of Tesla vehicles awaiting transport. This confirms that Giga Shanghai is at full production. We have some of the latest drone footage at Shanghai port showing a horde of Tesla vehicles waiting for export. They are filling the parking lot with barely any space available. This answers many questions about Giga Shanghai and its production capacity.
Tesla's 4680 Battery Breakthrough: The Good, the Bad, and What It Means For You
Last night Tesla made a very big announcement about its new 4680 battery production record. I thought it was not bad and still think it's a great progress and a key achievement for Tesla in the battery sphere. But I heard some great comments from you under my earlier report and wanted to prepare this follow up report because there are things, which I think are very important for you to know in order to put things about Tesla's 4680 battery cell production in perspective.
How Does Tesla Get to Producing the Compact Car - the $24,000 Car?
We have a video with Sandy Munro who talks with a panel about Tesla and their ability to make a $24,000 compact car. What did he have to say about it and can Tesla do it?. At a Panel event, Sandy Munro had some things to say about Tesla and the $24,000 Model or Compact Vehicle. One of the questions asked was Tesla and the next generation platform. Tesla stated on the earnings call that they were working on a car that is half the cost of the Model 3.
The Crucial Role of Quality Management in Tesla's Giga Shanghai Factory
Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai is an example of efficiency, technological innovation and manufacturing quality, at a world level. The person largely responsible for this significant achievement is Tom Zhu, its Head of Operations, who just recently visited two US Tesla plants. Analyzing the history of the car industry, we find...
The Least And Most Expensive Car Brands And Where Subaru Ranks Now
How affordable are Subaru vehicles like the 2023 Crosstrek, Outback, and Forester compared with other mainstream automakers? Check out the most and least expensive car brands and where Subaru ranks now. Shoppers checking out the most affordable SUVs are hit with sticker shock because of the low supply of new...
Tesla's 4680 Cells: Capacity 5 Times Higher, Cost 75% Less
Introduced more than two years ago, Tesla's 4680 cells were called to revolutionize the battery market due to their compromise between energy and volumetric density, on one hand; and price on the other hand. They are a larger type of cells that have gone through their own “production hell” cycle, and which represent the brand's strongest commitment to its own production so far. These batteries in turn just achieved a production milestone this week.
Tesla Giga Berlin Plans Two Additional Model Production
A remarkable amount of information recently came from the Tesla factory in Grünheide, not all of which seems to be correct. Twitter user @FelixKern2 reported interesting news about further plans of Tesla's Giga Berlin electric car factory, which, however, were partly met with disbelief. Tesla Giga Berlin may be...
In Extreme Cold, Which Model 3 Heats Up Faster?
We have another video from Out of Spec Reviews that has a 2019 Model 3 and a 2021 Model 3 heating up in extreme cold. Which one is faster?. We have another video, this time comparing heat pumps from Out of Spec Reviews with two Model 3 vehicles in the extreme cold being heated up as fast as possible. There is a PTC resistive heater in a 2019 Model 3 and a 2021 Model 3 with a heat pump. He thinks the 2021 will be faster.
Owner Shares His Love/Hate With His Tesla Model S Plaid After 30,000 Miles
We have a video of an owner of a Tesla Model S Plaid after 30,000 miles. There are many things he loved and some things he hates. This owner of the Tesla Model S Plaid reviews his car after driving it 30,000 miles. He likes the look of the outside of it. His 2021 vehicle doesn't have the new headlights, but he things they are pretty good still.
What Happens When You Super Charge a Deep Frozen Tesla
A Tesla Model 3 was left outside for 2 nights in frozen conditions close to a super charger. Then it was taken to a super charger to charge while it was deep frozen. Here are the results. Deep Freezing a Tesla. Out of Spec Reviews took his Tesla Model 3,...
Tesla Achieves Record Output on 4680 Battery Cells
Tesla just announced a milestone in its 4680 battery production. The team achieved 868,000 cells built in just 7 days. In a nice Christmas day announcement, Tesla shared that they have achieved 868,000 cells made in just 7 days, which is good enough for 1,000 cars per week. Annualized, that's 52,000 cars a year with 4680 batteries. And Tesla is not going to stop here.
Aptera - the 1,000 Mile Range EV That Will Change Everything
Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV. This is an ambitious project, but if they can pull it off, they'll have an EV that is unrivaled in terms of range and efficiency. The 1,000 mile range EV. Aptera Motors is making a 1,000 mile range EV and this...
Tesla Model Y Shatters 50-Year Old Volkswagen Beetle Record in Norway
Norway intends to be more than a decade ahead of Europe's plans regarding electric cars. The market penetration rates of the Tesla Model Y are so good that it has just broken a record of more than 50 years ago. When Tesla introduced the Model Y to society, few could...
Subaru Forester, Crosstrek Production Increases Again - What It Means For 2023
Subaru announced production of the 2023 Forester and 2023 Crosstrek is up again. See what it means for U.S. customers in 2023. There is good news for Subaru customers waiting for a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek or Forester. Subaru Corporation announced that production at its Gunma plant in Japan, where they manufacture the Forester compact SUV and Crosstrek subcompact SUV, is up 9.8 percent, the eighth consecutive month of increase.
Tesla Opens 10,000th Supercharger In China At The Most Iconic Location In Shanghai
With the launch of supercharger V4 and the expansion of the charging network to none Tesla EVs, 2022 has been a great year for Tesla’s supercharger network. However, adding the icing on the cake, with few days to go until the end of the year, today Tesla has announced it has officially launched the 10,000th supercharger in mainland China.
Subaru Will Uncover New STI Impreza And A Surprise Model At Tokyo Auto Salon
Subaru announced its Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 model lineup. There will be a hot 2024 Impreza STI hatch and a surprise next-generation SUV. Check out the report here. Subaru Corporation announced they will bring new STI-equipped models to the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 and a surprise new SUV. The Tokyo Auto Salon runs from Saturday, January 14, through Sunday, January 15. Subaru will unveil the new models at the press event on Friday, January 13.
Tesla's New 4680 Cell Production Record Is Enough for Roughly 1 Out of Every 3 Cars Made at Giga Texas
Tesla, the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has reportedly produced 868,000 of its latest 4680 battery cells in the last 7 days. This is a major milestone for the company, as it is the first time that Tesla has produced such a large quantity of the new battery cells in such a short period of time. It's basically enough for roughly 1 out of every 3 cars produced at Giga Texas. Not bad.
Consumer Reports 8 Best Hybrid SUVs - Subaru Crosstrek Is 2nd But Not For Long
The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is ranked one of the eight best new compact hybrid models by Consumer Reports. But if you want one, you should act quickly. Does Subaru offer a hybrid vehicle? The answer is yes; Subaru of America still offers the 2023 Crosstrek plug-in hybrid subcompact SUV. A new report from Consumer Reports (by subscription) ranks the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid as the second-best of eight new compact hybrid SUVs for 2023.
