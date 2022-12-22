Read full article on original website
Related
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
2minutemedicine.com
Medical masks do not demonstrate definitive noninferiority to N95 respirators in preventing COVID-19
1. This randomized controlled trial did not definitively demonstrate noninferiority between N95 respirators and medical masks in preventing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in unvaccinated healthcare workers. 2. No serious adverse events, such as intensive care unit admission or death, were recorded in either group. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
Scientists develop cranberry-infused lipstick to ward off viruses like Covid, the flu and Ebola
Researchers from Valencia created a cranberry-infused antimicrobial lipstick which can help ward off viruses including surrogates of Covid, flu and Ebola.
Medical News Today
What are the most healthful oils?
Healthful oils are an important part of every diet. There are many types of oil to choose from, so which are the best ones for cooking, nutrition, and health benefits?. Dietary fats play an essential role in the body. The fats in food help the body to absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K. They are also essential for brain and nerve function.
ahchealthenews.com
How to measure your oxygen level at home
Pulse oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. A clip-like device is placed on a body part, such as a finger and uses light to measure how much oxygen is in the blood. Pulse oximeters can be purchased at local stores and easily used at home.
Medical News Today
The physical symptoms of grief and loss
Physical symptoms are a natural part of the grieving process. The symptoms can include difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, and tiredness. People who are grieving may also have a temporarily higher risk of cardiovascular conditions. The information above comes from a. In addition to physical symptoms, people can experience other...
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
newsy.com
Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The Body
Joggers in Tennessee are running out the clock ahead of winter wind chill warnings and plummeting temperatures expected Friday. "If it's really cold like single digits, it hurts when you breathe," one jogger said. "That's the hardest part about running in the cold." Cold temperatures stress the human body in...
psychologytoday.com
Neuroscience Hacks for Enhancing Happiness
The ability to enjoy life is on the mind of a lot of people this year. Happiness doesn't work like we think it does. In fact, we often have things backward!. Most people make resolutions about what they should do to be happy; focusing on how to be is far more effective in creating desired changes.
MindBodyGreen
Healthy Vitamin D Levels Required To Prevent Muscle Loss, New Study Says
There are plenty of reasons vitamin D is essential for your well-being. It supports gut health, mood, cognitive function, and even longevity (just to name a few incredible benefits). And with more studies focusing on this once-overlooked vitamin, researchers are continuing to discover ways this unique vitamin contributes to your physical and mental well-being.
psychologytoday.com
Your Brain on Stress
Both chronic and everyday stress affect our brain and cognitive functioning. Response to stress may be sex-related. Additional stress from the holiday season can be managed and/or avoided. Long-term stress effects on the brain. Research on stress and its effect on the body and brain has been done for many...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Tips For Mothers To Have Younger Looking Skin
Aging is inevitable, however, pregnancy and childbirth accelerates it. An online survey about post-pregnancy motherhood found that out of 150 women, 65% claimed they were unhappy with their bodies, whereas the other 64% claimed they were less confident about their appearance. And 38% claimed to feel ‘mumsy.’. The new...
sippycupmom.com
IS HONEY HEALTHIER THAN SUGAR?
That honey is supposed to be healthier than sugar is a widespread assumption. After all, honey is considered the more natural product. As is natural, winning Hellspin Casino. Find out what is actually true about this claim here. Is honey healthier than sugar? This question is asked by many people...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Product Review: Cultures for Health Traditional Yogurt Starter Culture
Have you ever been curious about making your own yogurt but weren’t sure how to get started? Now there’s a simple way to make healthy, delicious yogurt at home at a fraction of the cost of store-bought yogurt. To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management,...
Why You Should Never Share A Bar Of Soap
While in the shower, whether at home or visiting a friend, we may reach for the bar of soap. However, you may want to think twice before sharing soap bars.
dailygalaxy.com
The Physics of DNA: “In Each of Us Lies a Message, Its Beginnings Lost in the Mists of Time”
Avi Shporer, Research Scientist, MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research via Slate, Dennis Taylor, We Are Legion (We Are Bob) and Paul Davies, The Demon in the Machine. “At one time,” writes science-fiction author Dennis E. Taylor in We Are Legion (We Are Bob), “we thought that the...
MindBodyGreen
Up Your Omega-3 Intake To Achieve Deep, Restful Sleep
According to the CDC, 35% of U.S. adults1 do not get the recommended amount of sleep (i.e., seven hours) each night. That's one in three American adults!. With this shocking statistic, it's no wonder people are on the hunt for tools and tips that can help them get adequate shut-eye. Luckily, we've discovered one unexpected yet minor change in your diet can make a big difference in sleep health: upping your intake of omega-3s.
aginginplace.com
Women, Aging & Myths
You are aged by culture, only if you agree to it. I’ve written a book about women for women. A man writing about women and aging may seem foolhardy you may be thinking…And you could be right. However, hear me out, I’ve spent my entire adult life working in a female dominated profession, first as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) in nursing homes working my way through undergraduate nursing school. Then 25 years in Intensive Care, Coronary care (including 10 years as a YMCA Cardiac Therapy Volunteer), Trauma care, and public inner-city health–the last 10 plus in surgical recovery. That’s over 35 years working along side women–many who were my boss. I have come to respect and admire these women.
Comments / 1