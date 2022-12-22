Read full article on original website
Daniel
4d ago
I hope Kim Foxx and Lightfoot's Christmas is just as peaceful and pleasant as all the crime victims in Chicago. Maybe we'll all get lucky and they'll be victims of crime one day and be robbed and shot at. They've turned Chicago into Gotham but without batman
cwbchicago.com
Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report
Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
Driver fatally shot, then crashes into vehicle on Far South Side
A driver was fatally shot and crashed into a car Sunday night on the Far South Side. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was traveling about 10:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Prospect Avenue when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with trying to kill off-duty Chicago cop after stealing the officer’s car from Near West Side gas station
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer after stealing the cop’s car from a Near West Side gas station on Christmas Eve. Mayco Mata, 41, was ordered held without bail by Judge Charles Beach. The...
fox32chicago.com
Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
cwbchicago.com
2 men charged with robbing, slashing victim on Grand Red Line platform
Chicago — Two men charged with robbing and stabbing a man on the Grand Red Line station platform spent Christmas night in jail. One of the men is on parole for participating in another robbery at a Chicago train station almost exactly one year ago. Joshua Harris, 27, and...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
Chicago police: Man killed in shooting, crash in East Beverly
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the East Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.
WGNtv.com
Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
Woman arrested for stabbing in hotel near Chicago O'Hare Airport
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man Sunday morning at an O'Hare-area hotel on the Northwest Side.
trendingwork.com
2 Chicago police Officers Have Been Charged In Connection With A Shooting In July That Left An Unarmed Man With Serious Injuries!
Chi-town — According to court documents, two men who were passengers in a car hijacked in Chicago this year and used by a gunman to fire shots at a police officer in the Loop have pleaded guilty to felonies related to the incident. The case against Edgardo Perez, 25,...
fox32chicago.com
Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police do well-being check Christmas night, find a dead man with a bullet to the head
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead in Chicago on Christmas night. Police were called to check on the well-being of a man in a residence on South Francisco near 72nd in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 5:47 p.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman arrested after stabbing man in Chicago's O'Hare area
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman attacked and stabbed a man using a knife in Chicago's O'Hare area Sunday morning. Police say the 29-year-old victim was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition with wounds to both arms. The incident happened at a residence in the 5600 block of North Cumberland...
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot
CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
