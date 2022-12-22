ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel
4d ago

I hope Kim Foxx and Lightfoot's Christmas is just as peaceful and pleasant as all the crime victims in Chicago. Maybe we'll all get lucky and they'll be victims of crime one day and be robbed and shot at. They've turned Chicago into Gotham but without batman

Reply
9
 

cwbchicago.com

Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report

Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hyundais reported stolen from this South Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after several Hyundais were stolen off the street from a neighborhood on the city's South Side. In each incident, the victim parked their Hyundai cars on a Woodlawn street and returned later to find them missing, according to a CPD community alert. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot waiting at stop light in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot while stopped at a red light early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 32-year-old was approached by three people at a stop light around 1:10 a.m. in the 11500 block of South King Drive, according to police. One of the suspects opened the driver's...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
PARK RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO - A person was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting Christmas night in the Englewood neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk around 10:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue when someone pulled up in a white sedan and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman arrested after stabbing man in Chicago's O'Hare area

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman attacked and stabbed a man using a knife in Chicago's O'Hare area Sunday morning. Police say the 29-year-old victim was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition with wounds to both arms. The incident happened at a residence in the 5600 block of North Cumberland...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot

CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL

