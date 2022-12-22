Read full article on original website
Record year for medical marijuana in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Around the holidays, the medical marijuana industry typically sees an increase in sales. 2022 will be the largest year of marijuana purchases ever in Arkansas. Last year, the state saw record numbers for medical marijuana as sales increased especially after pandemic checks were issued. "As...
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
High temperatures, drought and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures hit at a crucial point for corn growers.
Organizations recruiting more women for public office
The 2022 election is barely behind us, but Stephannie Lane Baker is already thinking about recruiting candidates, specifically women, for the next election cycle. “If we are going to make progress, we have to do the work year-round…that’s how you change the face of power in Arkansas,” she said. As the executive director of Emerge […] The post Organizations recruiting more women for public office appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
109 Arkansas foster kids find families in 2022
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2022, more than a hundred foster kids in Arkansas left the state Division of Children and Family Services‘ care, not because they aged out but because they found a family. According to Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero, a nonprofit that helps connect foster kids eligible for adoption with prospective families, at […]
Arkansas inmate escapes prison, arrested by Oklahoma deputies
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — An escaped inmate from Arkansas was apprehended in Oklahoma on Christmas Eve. On Nov. 30 around 2:30 a.m., 38-year-old Jeromy Call escaped from custody at the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas through a duct vent. Call was taken into custody on Christmas Eve...
Arkansas to raise mental health Medicaid pay
Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, discusses a report of a study on mental and behavioral health Nov. 14 during the joint meeting of the Health Services subcommittee at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Advocates, lawmakers and state bureaucrats hope regulatory changes that will increase Medicaid...
Arkansas residents will see income tax breaks in 2023
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' state income tax is the lowest ever recorded and tax payers will see an immediate benefit when they file in 2023. The Legislature first agreed to rolling back the income tax from 5.5% to 4.9% in December 2021. Lawmakers held a special session in August...
Arkansas’ medical marijuana sales were blazing in November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In November Arkansans voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and while the ballot initiative did not pass that didn’t stop medical marijuana sales from lighting up. Our content-sharing partner tells us the numbers are in for Arkansas’ November marijuana sales and they seem...
This Commission Found Child Care Central to Status of Women in Arkansas
Stressed about child care? The state of Arkansas hears you loud and clear. The Arkansas Women's Commission appointed early this year has issued its final report, and its No. 1 recommendation for state government is to "meaningfully engage the business community to address child care challenges." The commission, funded in...
19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out
Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
Arkansas marijuana sales revenue points to a record-setting year
The November figures are in for marijuana sales in Arkansas and point to a record-setting year.
Multiple chances to become a millionaire in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine spending just $2 on a ticket and turning it into millions of dollars. That’s what can happen when you play the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. According to a news release, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $510 million with an estimated cash value of $266.6 million. That makes it the 11th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. It is scheduled to be drawn Friday, Dec. 23.
Mega Millions up to $565 million -- three $2,000 winners in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 15-21-32-38-62, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 4x. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Illinois. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $565...
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas request limiting electricity usage
In a statement, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking customers to immediately limit the usage of electricity for the next 24 hours to ensure that they receive at least a minimum amount of service.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: One more frigid night
AFTERNOON: The rest of your Monday will feature temperatures in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Northern Arkansas could see another round of light rain/sleet/snow, but accumulations are not likely. TONIGHT: Clouds will quickly clear out tonight. This will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Lows by Tuesday morning...
Arkansas State Parks introduces Club 52 program
(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) – Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to visit all 52 state parks. Club 52 is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, which helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp (or stamp rubbing) in an Arkansas State Parks Passport. Club 52 members get their passports stamped when they visit a state park and earn rewards for visits of five parks, 25 parks and 52 parks.
