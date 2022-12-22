Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3BumzyIndianapolis, IN
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) available Monday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance Jr. missed the previous week while dealing with Achilles soreness, but he'll suit up for the shorthanded Pelicans as they take on the Pacers. Nance Jr. has a $5,800...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) is probable to play in the team's Tuesday game against the Orlando Magic. James will likely play through the lingering ankle issue he has been dealing with this season on Tuesday as the Lakers look to end their four-game losing streak. James is...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) probable for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin is dealing with a sprained left ankle. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus starting for Jimmy Butler (ankle) versus Timberwolves Monday
The Miami Heat listed Max Strus as a starter for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus will fill in for Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury on Friday and will not play in today's tilt. This will mark Strus' 19th start of the season so far. Our models...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) available to play for Pacers Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith sat out the Pacers' previous game, but should be back in the fold tonight after the extra days of rest. Bennedict Mathurin started in his place a game ago. Nesmith has a...
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Bam Adebayo (illness) for Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out center Bay Adebayo (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo was initially listed as being questionable on the Heat's injury report due to a shoulder sprain, but has now been ruled out while he recovers from a non-COVID illness. His absence could open up a bigger role for 42-year-old Udonis Haslem (Achilles) in the rotation with Dewayne Dedmon (foot) also sidelined.
numberfire.com
Robert Williams (illness) not listed on Celtics on Sunday's injury report
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After missing one game with an illness, Williams is on track to return on Christmas. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 25.9 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (foot) probable for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Dennis Schroder (foot) as probable for Tuesday's tilt with the Orlando Magic. Both Schroder and LeBron James (ankle) are on track to play in Tuesday's game as the Lakers look to break their four-game losing streak. Schroder is projected for 24.5 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado to start for Pelicans in lieu of Herb Jones (illness) Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Jose Alvarado in place of Herb Jones (illness) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Alvarado will make his second start of the year as the Pelicans take on the Pacers without a handful of key players. He'll fill in for Herb Jones, who is one of many Pelicans dealing with an illness.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent is dealing with left knee effusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (illness) ruled out Monday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murphy was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action as a result. With the Pelicans already extremely shorthanded, expect Devonte' Graham and Garrett Temple to get some run.
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) available for Celtics Sunday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is dealing with left hip inflammation. However, he was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up in full capacity on Christmas Day. Our models project Smart for 11.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit Monday
The Indiana Pacers did not list Bennedict Mathurin in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mathurin will move back to the bench with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) returning to the lineup, but should still see plenty of work against an undermanned Pelicans squad. Our models project Mathurin...
numberfire.com
Deni Avdija (back) questionable Tuesday for Washington
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Avdija has missed time recently due to a back injury. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night's affair versus Philadelphia. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Avdija plays, Daniel Gafford would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) active for Seahawks in Week 16
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker will play Saturday in the team's Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was originally listed questionable due to his sprained ankle along with a back ailment, but he's been cleared to take the field on Christmas Eve. Our models project Walker...
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has been cleared for active status to kick off the new week. In 5...
