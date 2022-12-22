Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Pro Bowler To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 99 Migrants on Christmas EveTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Tips To Stay Safe and Warm During in Winter Storm SeasonTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
philadelphiaeagles.com
Eagles Cheerleaders perform The Nutcracker
'Tis the season for Eagles football AND The Nutcracker! Happy holidays from the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and the Pennsylvania Ballet, thanks to the Artists of the Pennsylvania Ballet.
Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies
NEW YORK — Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the
‘Black excellence’: Fans in Philly celebrate release of Whitney Houston biopic
While some may be watching blue aliens on the big screen this Christmas, Philadelphians are buying tickets to a different larger-than-life story: the legacy of Whitney Houston. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is the first biopic of superstar Whitney Houston. So far, the film is getting mixed reviews from critics,...
glensidelocal.com
Upper Moreland HS investigating racial slurs found by Cheltenham HS basketball team
The Upper Moreland Township School District is investigating a racial incident from Tuesday night’s boys basketball game against Cheltenham High School. CHS players found a racial slur and “inappropriate images” written on a locker room whiteboard when they arrived at Upper Moreland High School. “The n-word was...
Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family. 8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
Philadelphia: Take a look inside the largest Wawa in the world
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such a...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
morethanthecurve.com
The Philadelphia Inquirer has story of two Plymouth Whitemarsh graduates who refound each other later in life
The Philadelphia Inquirer has an article about two Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduates, Carryl LaPrairie & Walt List III, who dated and got engaged early in life but decided against marriage. Life took them in different directions and now decades later they reconnected and married.
Philadelphia elementary school brings back holiday tradition of caroling classrooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia elementary school is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing back a longtime tradition.The sound of music filled the halls at the Honorable Luis Muñoz-Marín Elementary School as students went from classroom to classroom Thursday singing Feliz Navidad and El Burrito Sabanero, Spanish for the little donkey of Bethlehem."We are a primarily Spanish-speaking population here at Marín," principal Amanda Jones said. "We are almost 35% ELL students as well. A lot of our students come from Honduras, from Dominican Republic, from Puerto Rico, so I'm really intentional around celebrating our culture."Celebrating their culture with parranda, a...
WDBJ7.com
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
'I love all y'all:' Camden, New Jersey officers surprise senior residents with gifts
The visit nearly brought 81-year-old Emma Filmore to tears. "They're wonderful people, that's all I can say," she said. "I love all y'all."
billypenn.com
Affordable housing tax break; Freeze prompts power grid warning; Legal battle for Meek Mill judge | Weekly roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In its last session before the calendar flips, City Council put forth a new measure that would give a new tax break to developers of residential buildings who price 30% of units as “affordable.” As written, the legislation only applies to certain areas along and near the North Broad corridor, where a new business district just formed and gentrification is fast changing the housing stock. Household income in those areas has jumped an average of $20k over the past decade, per new Census figures. [WHYY/PHL Council/Billy Penn/Inquirer$]
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu - a sailing ship turned into a restaurant in Philadelphia - has been a fixture on the city's waterfront for many years. Built-in 1904 by William Hamilton and Company in Scotland, the Moshulu is the largest four-masted square-rigger sailboat still afloat. Today it is the only sailing ship in the world that has been turned into a restaurant.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Samira Wilson – From the 9th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing juvenile Samira Wilson. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., on the 1500 block of Arch St/DHS. She left the facility without permission. She is 4′ 10″ 110lb., small build, brown eyes,...
Publisher Sherri Darden is providing Black media coverage for Philadelphia
Sherri Darden believes encouraging Black and Brown people to aspire to do more by showing them they can. In 2017, the Philadelphia-based entrepreneur converted a community newspaper to a media platform that has a weekly radio program, the Inside Scoop; as well as three publications, ScoopUSA Media, ScoopDigital and ScoopVIZION.
Philadelphia Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Homicide in Trenton
December 25, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton,…
Philadelphia man accused of gunning down man in Trenton: prosecutors
A Philadelphia man has been charged with gunning down a man in Trenton on Christmas Eve, police said.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PA
On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
southarkansassun.com
A body discovered in freezer with bag hanging over it and a bloody knife beside in Philadelphia
According to an article published by Petrillo (2022) via CBS Philadelphia, a body was discovered at a residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue on Friday, December 23. As per the family members, when they went to the house to check on other relatives, they found something and alerted the police.
