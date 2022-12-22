ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Cheerleaders perform The Nutcracker

'Tis the season for Eagles football AND The Nutcracker! Happy holidays from the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and the Pennsylvania Ballet, thanks to the Artists of the Pennsylvania Ballet.
Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family.  8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
Philadelphia elementary school brings back holiday tradition of caroling classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia elementary school is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing back a longtime tradition.The sound of music filled the halls at the Honorable Luis Muñoz-Marín Elementary School as students went from classroom to classroom Thursday singing Feliz Navidad and El Burrito Sabanero, Spanish for the little donkey of Bethlehem."We are a primarily Spanish-speaking population here at Marín," principal Amanda Jones said. "We are almost 35% ELL students as well. A lot of our students come from Honduras, from Dominican Republic, from Puerto Rico, so I'm really intentional around celebrating our culture."Celebrating their culture with parranda, a...
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
Affordable housing tax break; Freeze prompts power grid warning; Legal battle for Meek Mill judge | Weekly roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In its last session before the calendar flips, City Council put forth a new measure that would give a new tax break to developers of residential buildings who price 30% of units as “affordable.” As written, the legislation only applies to certain areas along and near the North Broad corridor, where a new business district just formed and gentrification is fast changing the housing stock. Household income in those areas has jumped an average of $20k over the past decade, per new Census figures. [WHYY/PHL Council/Billy Penn/Inquirer$]
Missing Juvenile – Samira Wilson – From the 9th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing juvenile Samira Wilson. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., on the 1500 block of Arch St/DHS. She left the facility without permission. She is 4′ 10″ 110lb., small build, brown eyes,...
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)

Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PA

On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
