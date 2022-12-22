Read full article on original website
Top 7 PolitiFact NC fact-checks of 2022
The year started with more election uncertainty than usual, followed by a lot of hot air. Rhetoric over disputed voting districts in North Carolina gave way to an election season rife with mudslinging, braggadocio and conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court took on some highly contentious cases, including a...
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
WASHINGTON — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements,...
Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M
The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars. As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday's prize at $565 million — or more...
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone
NEW YORK — An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. — just in time for the holidays. The weather system, dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” is disrupting travel and causing hazardous winter conditions. Where is this winter weather coming from, and what's in store for the coming days?
How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 22
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted last week. PAY FOR U.S. ATHLETES: The House has passed the Equal Pay for Team USA Act (S. 2333), sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to require equal compensation for male and female athletes officially representing the U.S. in the Olympics and other international amateur athletic contests. The vote, on Dec. 21, was 350 yeas to 59 nays.
Killer blizzard, cold blast mar Christmas across US
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
