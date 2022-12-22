ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home

Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
VIRGINIA STATE
gripped.com

The Best Winter Hiking Boots for 2022

Just because the temperatures are dropping and the snow is flying doesn’t mean you have to give up hiking until spring. In fact, winter hiking offers fewer crowds on the trails and an opportunity to experience the outdoors with a different perspective. One way to ensure you enjoy your winter hiking adventures is by having the proper footwear. Unlike conventional hiking boots, winter-specific boots are insulated and offer greater weather protection, ensuring you stay warm and comfortable during your winter adventures.
ALASKA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes

When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
PARK CITY, UT
gripped.com

130 Years of Climbing Adventures on Christmas Day

While Christmas Day has never been a big sending day, here are a few events that happened on Dec. 25 over the past 125 years. In the mid-1880s, while the northern hemisphere was experiencing a cold winter, New Zealand’s summer season was starting. The race to summit the country’s highest mountain, Mount Cook, had generated a small rivalry. American Edward Fitzgerald and Swiss/Italian climber Matthias Zurbriggen were travelling to to New Zealand for the first ascent when climbers Tom Fyfe, George Graham and Jack Clarke heard of the plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy