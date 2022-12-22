Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home
Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
gripped.com
The Best Winter Hiking Boots for 2022
Just because the temperatures are dropping and the snow is flying doesn’t mean you have to give up hiking until spring. In fact, winter hiking offers fewer crowds on the trails and an opportunity to experience the outdoors with a different perspective. One way to ensure you enjoy your winter hiking adventures is by having the proper footwear. Unlike conventional hiking boots, winter-specific boots are insulated and offer greater weather protection, ensuring you stay warm and comfortable during your winter adventures.
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
The Best Après-Ski Towns in America
Though Americans didn’t invent après, we can hold our own. These snow-filled mountain towns have some of our favorite spots to drink, eat, and hang post-ski.
mansionglobal.com
Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes
When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
gripped.com
130 Years of Climbing Adventures on Christmas Day
While Christmas Day has never been a big sending day, here are a few events that happened on Dec. 25 over the past 125 years. In the mid-1880s, while the northern hemisphere was experiencing a cold winter, New Zealand’s summer season was starting. The race to summit the country’s highest mountain, Mount Cook, had generated a small rivalry. American Edward Fitzgerald and Swiss/Italian climber Matthias Zurbriggen were travelling to to New Zealand for the first ascent when climbers Tom Fyfe, George Graham and Jack Clarke heard of the plans.
Comments / 0