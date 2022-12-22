Dr Sachin Jain on Combining SCAN Group and CareOregon: “We’re Trying to Build a Very Different Kind of Company”

Read full article on original website
khn.org
A Medical Cost-Sharing Plan Left Pastor With Most Of The Cost
We spent several weeks thinking … perhaps our only route is to declare bankruptcy. What Happened: Kareen King calls it “the ultimate paradox”: The hospital that saved her husband’s heart also broke it. Jeff King needed his heart rhythm restored to normal with a procedure called...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their insurance plans by April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday
Savvy Senior: How to Buy Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became available a few month ago. Can you offer any tips to help me with this?. The new FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that started rolling out this fall are a real game changer for the roughly 48 million Americans with hearing loss. Adults with impaired hearing can now walk in and buy hearing aids at a pharmacy, big box chain, consumer electronics store or online, without a prescription and without consulting an audiologist.
MAP: Mississippi makes it uniquely hard for low-income new moms to get health care
Low-income women in Mississippi have less access to health care in the months after giving birth than their counterparts in every state except Wyoming. Mississippi and Wyoming are now the only two states in the country that have neither expanded Medicaid eligibility to low-income working adults, nor extended postpartum Medicaid coverage for new mothers beyond 60 days after birth, according to data compiled by the health nonprofit KFF.
ajmc.com
Top 5 At-Home Assessment Content of 2022
The most-viewed at-home assessment content of the year focused on addressing social determinants of health, identifying unmet needs in Medicare, and future developments in home health. The top 5 most-viewed content on at-home assessments in 2022 discussed unaddressed needs in home health, the possibility of advancement in intensive care management,...
KLAS: Home-Based Post-Acute Care and Facility-Based Post-Acute Care Trends
– The homecare market has surged as healthcare organizations have sought to maintain quality patient care throughout the pandemic and fulfill requirements for value-based reimbursement, according to the latest KLAS report. Organizations are looking to expand their homecare offerings; however, the pandemic has exacerbated staffing shortages and decreased bandwidth, making operations—let alone growth—difficult. To help organizations understand how peers are approaching the current environment, KLAS interviewed 88 leaders from home-based care organizations regarding the top challenges they face and the technology vendors they use or have considered investing in to address these challenges.
msn.com
America’s Adult Education System Is Broken. Here’s How Experts Say We Can Fix It.
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. They never got the help they needed with learning disabilities. Or they came to this country without the ability to read English. Or they graduated from schools that failed to teach them the most crucial skills.
94% of Consumers are Satisfied with Virtual Primary Care
– For people who have used virtual primary care, the vast majority of them (94%) are satisfied with their experience, and nearly four in five (79%) say it has allowed them to take charge of their health. The study included findings around familiarity and experience with virtual primary care, virtual primary care and chronic conditions, current health and practices, and more.
babyboomers.com
WHY HIPAA TRAINING IS ESSENTIAL FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS
The healthcare industry is home to various providers who improve and care for many people's well-being. They not only provide health services but also ensure safety and health for their patients. Regardless of the type or service they provide, all healthcare businesses place importance on their patients. Patients are more important than you and your coworkers. They drive your business' success.
Highlights of MGMA 2022 Healthcare Stat Report at a Glance
A Year Short Of Achievements For The Healthcare Leaders, Yet Promising Future In 2023. Illumination publication initially publicized this piece!. Regarding the healthcare system, 2022 has been a year of bittersweet for healthcare leaders, physicians, and patients.
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Sleep Content of 2022
The most-read content in sleep this year included articles on narcolepsy, continuous positive airway pressure adherence, and new drugs approved for insomnia, among other stories. The top 5 most-read articles around sleep that were published on AJMC.com included content that focused on managing narcolepsy, approval of medication to treat insomnia,...
US healthcare system compared to other developed countries
"The US healthcare system is widely considered to be the world’s most costly and inefficient, with some of the highest costs for healthcare services in comparison to other developed countries," according to the Washington Post. Despite spending billions of dollars each year on health care, the US still falls far behind other countries in terms of outcomes.
Who cares? Why it matters your health care provider is nice to you
As national pediatric associations call for a national emergency response to unprecedented levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza that are overwhelming U.S. health care systems with hospitalizations of children and seniors, it is critical to examine what good health care looks like. Almost every health care setting utilizes...
defense.gov
Defense Department Increases Child Care Fees to Maintain Quality Child Care for Military Families
The Defense Department implemented annual changes to the Child Development Program Fee Policy and restructured total family income categories which determine child care fees. The policy change includes fee increases necessary to ensure the department's ability to find and keep skilled child care staff and to continue providing quality care for military children.
ceoworld.biz
People leave managers, not organizations – the important role managers play in retention
This widely accepted maxim has a certain truth to it. Most of us are more likely to leave a role if we don’t trust our manager, if they don’t support us, or if they don’t treat us fairly. Employee retention is critical for an organization’s success.
allnurses.com
Transitioning from Home to Long-Term Care
Specializes in Freelancer, Long Term Care, geriatrics, management. Has 39 years experience. Admitting a loved one to long-term care is often a difficult decision. The past few months or years have been a struggle. There have been numerous trips and admissions to the hospital. The aging adult, family, and healthcare team have made the decision that the time has come to consider placement into a long-term care (LTC) facility.
ahchealthenews.com
If you take care of others, you need self-care too
According to the Family Caregiving Alliance, 46-59% of all caregivers suffer varying forms of clinical depression. Many are likely to have a poor diet, insomnia, no exercise and often postpone self-care appointments in the interest of their loved one’s care. According to Mary Fox, a nurse practitioner with Aurora...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Healthcare Trends to Watch in 2023
Healthcare will continue its evolution toward value-based reimbursement models in 2023 as provider organizations, commercial payers and government programs seek more ways to improve health outcomes while reducing costs. Healthcare will continue its evolution toward value-based reimbursement models in 2023 as provider organizations, commercial payers and government programs seek more...
