Syndication: NorthJersey

New York State

By Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago
Giants promote former All-Pro Landon Collins to active roster

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the team was signing Landon Collins from their practice squad onto the active roster.

QB Mike White to start for Jets against Seattle

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, has been cleared to return and will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Joe Flacco will be White's backup and Zach Wilson will be inactive. White hasn't played since sustaining the injury in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11. ...
SEATTLE, WA
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Packers Dolphins Football

Green Bay fans cheer during the first half of the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
