WCVB
BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again
BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
abovethelaw.com
Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job
Safe to say US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks is tired of Donald Trump’s bullshit. The South Florida jurist just got through the first round of sanctioning Trump’s lawyers in that garbage fire RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And now New York Attorney General Letitia James removed that insane complaint Trump filed against her in Palm Beach County Circuit Court to federal court, landing on his docket.
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Rudy Giuliani Snaps at Disciplinary Counsel and Claims He’s Been ‘Persecuted,’ as Rowdy Testimony in Attorney Misconduct Hearing Kicks Off
The debut witness during his own disciplinary proceedings, attorney Rudy Giuliani testified that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his litigation blitz the day after Election Day. The former mayor of New York City depicted that effort as scattershot and disorganized. “I showed up with a small group...
Mark Meadows Home-State Paper Calls His Text Messages 'Threat to Democracy'
"Meadows' texts reveal that many Republicans were not merely complicit — they were willing soldiers in Trump's bogus battles," The Charlotte Observer wrote.
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
Chronicle
Washington Bible College Linked to Alleged 'Cult' Loses GI Bill Approval After FBI Raid
A Tacoma seminary program associated with a chain of churches raided by the FBI earlier this year has lost approval to receive federal Veterans Affairs education funds. Former members have described the chain as a cult that defrauds soldiers. In late June, the FBI served search warrants at several House...
Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers
The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to establish the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.” Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
Trump Paid $1.1 Million in Charges During Administration, yet $0 in 2020, Report Shows
The previous president revealed an explosion of pay in the wake of entering the Oval Office, yet toward the finish of his term, his duty filings had returned to enormous misfortunes, as per information delivered by a House board.
KREM
Judge asked to fine DSHS additional $250 million for leaving mentally ill inmates in Washington jails
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Civil rights advocates from Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking a judge to hit the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) with hundreds of millions of dollars in additional sanctions for failing to provide timely mental health services to inmates deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Oath Keepers founder testifies his group was acting in ‘counter-revolution’
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, testified to an Alaskan judge on Tuesday that efforts to postpone the certification of the 2020 presidential election were a “counter-revolution,” not an insurrection. “My perspective is that we’re preserving the Constitution, and it’s — I wouldn’t even call it insurrection, I would call it a counter-revolution against […] The post Oath Keepers founder testifies his group was acting in ‘counter-revolution’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
"Unprecedented": Judge rips Trump lawyers over "frivolous" lawsuit in brutal footnote
A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump's request to block the New York attorney general's office from placing the Trump business empire under court supervision. U.S. District Court Donald Middlebrooks ruled that the attorney general's office "raises four reasons – all of which are likely...
Jan. 6 report says Trump floated plan for 10,000 troops to protect him - recap of findings
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol released its highly-anticipated final report. Read it here.
Trump Made 'Multiple Efforts' To Contact Jan. 6 Committee Witnesses—Report
"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump," says the final report by the House Select Committee into the January 6 attack on Congress.
Ex-cybersecurity chief told Jan. 6 panel that Trump, GOP officials ‘lied’ about 2020 election being ‘stolen’
Former President Donald Trump’s top cybersecurity official testified to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that he believes the former president and Republican officials lied to the public about the 2020 election being “stolen,” a transcript of his testimony released on Thursday shows. Chris Krebs, who was fired by the now 76-year-old former president in a November 2020 tweet, led the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency during the Trump administration and had called the 2020 presidential election the “the most secure in American history” shortly after the Nov. 3, 2020, contest. When asked by Jan. 6 committee...
Abortion ban fails, Dem primary could move, Rice ousted: 2022’s top SC politics stories
S.C. had no shortage of big news in 2022, from the ousting of a GOP congressman over his impeachment vote, to a shakeup in House leadership and a move that could put the state at the top of the Democratic primary calendar.
Newly elected GOP congressman is now under scrutiny from New York attorney general
The New York Attorney General’s Office says it is “looking into a number of issues” related to newly elected Republican lawmaker George Santos.Mr Santos won Long Island’s Nassau County seat in Congress in November’s midterm elections but his life history has come under intense scrutiny ever since.The openly gay Republican told campaign events that he had graduated from Baruch College, worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and managed a family-based real estate company.But The New York Times reported that it found no evidence to back those claims up and Mr Santos has not responded to the allegations.The state’s attorney...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 report: Ginni Thomas conspicuous by her absence in final draft
Despite much hype around her potential involvement in the Capitol riot, Ginni Thomas's name did not appear in the Jan. 6 committee's final report. Thomas's testimony had been one of the most sought after by the committee, with suspicion revolving around a series of emails she purportedly sent to electors about the 2020 presidential election. Her testimony to the committee in September and subsequent investigation apparently did away with any suspicion, as any potential involvement was viewed as being of such little importance that her name was nowhere to be found in the committee's final report, released on Thursday.
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office, a state judge ruled Friday. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna issued the ruling after overseeing a trial this month in the case against Republican state Rep. David Eastman. The decision can be appealed.
Column: Trump may be guilty of insurrection, but it's a tough charge to prove, prosecutors say
Trump faces a serious risk of criminal charges in the coming year, but maybe not the more ambitious ones that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack suggested.
