Despite much hype around her potential involvement in the Capitol riot, Ginni Thomas's name did not appear in the Jan. 6 committee's final report. Thomas's testimony had been one of the most sought after by the committee, with suspicion revolving around a series of emails she purportedly sent to electors about the 2020 presidential election. Her testimony to the committee in September and subsequent investigation apparently did away with any suspicion, as any potential involvement was viewed as being of such little importance that her name was nowhere to be found in the committee's final report, released on Thursday.

4 DAYS AGO