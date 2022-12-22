Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul defends state response to harrowing snowstorm
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul is calling the now-days long winter storm in the western part of the state a “war with Mother Nature," and one of the worst blizzards in Buffalo history. It has killed 12 people in the Buffalo area, and they're expecting...
13 WHAM
Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York
Buffalo, N.Y. — The death toll from the devastating winter storm that hit most of the U.S. has risen to 27 in Western New York, according to the Associated Press. Authorities say some of the people who have died in the area were found in their cars, homes, or in snowbanks.
Comments / 0