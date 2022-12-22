Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
dakotanewsnow.com
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31. There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:. Monday:. No distributions. Tuesday:. Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
kotatv.com
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas is here and many of us have unwrapped our presents. However, if you’re looking for another gift, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has something you can give any time of the year, access to the outdoors. And with two all-terrain wheelchairs, that...
KEVN
South Dakota’s 2022 pheasant season off to strong start
(SOUTH DAKOTA NEWS WATCH) - Few if any people in South Dakota will argue that the state’s vaunted pheasant hunting industry in 2022 is as strong as in the past. Compared to prior decades, the slow and steady declines are apparent in both license sales and bird numbers and, to some extent, how out-of-state visitors who pump millions into the East River economy plan their trips.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 a Hair Raising Experience in South Dakota!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Normally on Christmas Day, with New Year’s Day right around the corner, we like to give you the gift of laughter with bloopers or a funny soundbite. But this year we must report on a most important and, depending on your point...
dakotanewsnow.com
Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a lofty goal for the South Dakota Department of Health and its partner Count the Kids. They want to save 23 babies a year through a stillbirth prevention campaign. In South Dakota, one in every 170 pregnancies ends in a stillbirth. CDC data...
kotatv.com
Two western South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of previous winter storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations. The state’s national guard was called to State...
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
mprnews.org
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to...
sdstandardnow.com
O Holy Night on the Prairie: South Dakota poet and rancher Linda M. Hasselstrom celebrates Christmas at her ranch
(Editor’s note: Along with the photo above, this copyrighted essay was originally published in Linda M. Hasselstrom’s Notes from a Western Writer in 2017. We present it here with Hasselstrom’s permission.) Folks who are used to bustling, fur-wrapped shoppers and greenery hung with lights would see the...
gowatertown.net
Health Department Secretary Melissa Magstadt talks with KWAT News (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown’s Melissa Magstadt takes on a new job this week. The former state lawmaker assumes the role of Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health tomorrow (Tuesday). Her appointment was announced last week by Governor Kristi Noem. Magstadt has owned and operated Quick Care Clinics in...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota
North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sub-zero temperatures lead to uptick of car issues for South Dakotans
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a week of below-zero temperatures, local car mechanics and auto part stores have been busy. NAPA Auto Parts in Aberdeen says they’ve only got a few bottles left of some important wintertime products, even after ordering extra stock. Sales Associate Michael Heard said the products NAPA is seeing fly off their shelves are gasoline antifreeze, water remover and starting fluid.
voiceofalexandria.com
Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day
(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
