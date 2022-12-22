Read full article on original website
ktbb.com
Longview man found safe after Christmas Day disappearance
LONGVIEW – Friends and family are breathing a lot easier after their Christmas was unexpectedly disrupted by a missing person case. According to the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, 60-year-old John Calvin King disappeared after a family friend spoke to King around 2 p.m. on Sunday at his home on the south side of Longview. Police reported around 1 p.m. Monday that King had been located and was home safe.
City of Longview announces holiday schedule
LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
Colonial Hills Baptist holds Christmas in gym after sanctuary floods
TYLER – This year’s Christmas was a little bit different for Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the sanctuary flooded after one of their water heaters burst, leaving them to host their Christmas service in the church’s gymnasium. Pastor Steve Alberts said a staff member went to the church around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve and found water everywhere. Alberts said about 70 people showed up to help clean up the space. The sanctuary was flooded with four inches of water, damaging several areas of the building. Alberts believes it will take months to repair the water damage, but he said he’s grateful for how the church family came together to assist in the flood recovery.
