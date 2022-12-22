Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
mycouriertribune.com
Census: Texas leads U.S. with largest population gains, Florida leads with fastest population growth
(The Center Square) – Texas and Florida lead the U.S. in population growth, according to new Census Bureau estimates. Texas saw the largest population gain in the U.S. Florida had the largest percentage increase and the fastest population growth, according to the data.
mycouriertribune.com
Conservation dept. reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless hunting
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer hunting season, Dec. 3 to 11. Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.
Comments / 0