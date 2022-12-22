ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Mary Duncan

Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
TODAY.com

14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
pethelpful.com

Cat Caught on Home Camera Festively 'Un-decorating' the Christmas Tree

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Here's a cat who is on a mission, and that mission is to completely un-decorate the Christmas tree in the dead of night. He's doing a great job. We aren't sure why he's doing this exactly, but we are sort of hoping he's setting up his own decorated room somewhere else in the house.
pethelpful.com

Family Moves Dog's Bed to Make Room for the Tree and Hilarity Ensues

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Change can be difficult, even when it's positive--just ask this precious Dachshund! She had to learn about compromise when her family moved her bed to make room for the Christmas tree, though things didn't go exactly as planned. Luckily for us, the new setup was even cuter than expected!
DoYouRemember?

Are Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Valuable Today?

A Christmas staple of the ’60s and ’70s is, without a doubt, the ceramic Christmas tree. Pulling one out was as powerful as hanging up stockings or stringing lights. Like a lot of old trends, from hairstyles to outfits, this vintage decoration is making a comeback. But are the original ceramic Christmas trees worth a lot of money today?

