Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Mum says she puts all of her decorations away on Christmas day for sweet reason
People have been left divided over a mum's decision to take down festive decorations on Christmas Day. There's nothing like putting up the tree, popping up a festive wreath and sprinkling your home with a few Christmas decorations to make the winter season seem a bit less bleak. However, it...
TODAY.com
14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday
It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
6 Colors You Should Never Have In Your Bedroom
If you want to redesign your bedroom but are still on the fence about the aesthetic you're going for, here are six colors you should strictly avoid.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond and Daughter Alex at Odds Over This One Essential Christmas Tradition
'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond and her eldest daughter Alex Drummond Scott appear to be at odds over one Christmas family tradition.
pethelpful.com
Cat Caught on Home Camera Festively 'Un-decorating' the Christmas Tree
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Here's a cat who is on a mission, and that mission is to completely un-decorate the Christmas tree in the dead of night. He's doing a great job. We aren't sure why he's doing this exactly, but we are sort of hoping he's setting up his own decorated room somewhere else in the house.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Why Joanna Gaines Bakes the Same Treat Every Year on Christmas Morning: ‘It’s Rare for Me to Get Excited About a New Holiday Recipe’
Christmas is a big deal in the Gaines household. Joanna Gaines revealed she bakes the same treat every year on Christmas morning. Here's why.
Woman Makes Terrifying Discovery in Christmas Tree of Eyes Staring Back at Her
From the menu to the gifts to the decorations, those who celebrate Christmas face an enormous number of decisions every winter. For many, it’s not just a holiday, it’s the holiday, making even the smallest choice feel monumental. And one of the toughest decisions of all? Picking the perfect Christmas tree.
Stunning 'Loaded Christmas Sliders' Are the Gift That Keeps on Giving
We're salivating just watching this video.
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
Woman horrified when she mistakes a river rat in kitchen for child's toy: 'I told you it was a real rat'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was visiting a friend at her parents' home. It was a huge house near the river with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two living rooms, and a massive kitchen and dining area. I loved that house.
pethelpful.com
Family Moves Dog's Bed to Make Room for the Tree and Hilarity Ensues
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Change can be difficult, even when it's positive--just ask this precious Dachshund! She had to learn about compromise when her family moved her bed to make room for the Christmas tree, though things didn't go exactly as planned. Luckily for us, the new setup was even cuter than expected!
Woman Concocts Genius Way to Store Wrapping Paper for $12
Just in time for Christmas wrapping season!
Are Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Valuable Today?
A Christmas staple of the ’60s and ’70s is, without a doubt, the ceramic Christmas tree. Pulling one out was as powerful as hanging up stockings or stringing lights. Like a lot of old trends, from hairstyles to outfits, this vintage decoration is making a comeback. But are the original ceramic Christmas trees worth a lot of money today?
Comments / 0