Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Phil, an Alaskan Malamute, is on Tinder and he's the "goodest of boys." Phil is looking for "nothing serious", just belly rubs. So if you come across a profile of a dapper dog in a tie and a collar, don't forget to swipe right. Eligible bachelorettes in Boston or Los Angeles will find Phil looking for some love in the area. It's easily one of the best Tinder profiles we've come across and the interactions are even more hilarious and incredibly cute. The caretakers of the Alaskan Malamute posted 'matches' and conversations on the profile and we've got to say... that is one smooth dog.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO