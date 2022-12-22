Read full article on original website
The first trailer for the new ‘Barbie’ movie is here—and it looks amazing
Grab every pink thing you own and get ready to dive into the new Barbie movie trailer starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. On Friday, the first official teaser trailer for the film dropped, and it shows the Barbie movie is narrated by none other than Helen Mirren too! She begins the trailer by describing how Barbie dolls basically changed the way young girls played with dolls forever.
Bentley Joins Maci at Teen Mom Reunion, Reveals Where Things Stand with Dad Ryan Edwards
The 14-year-old opens up about going to therapy, as mom Maci reveals where she stands with Ryan's parents Jen and Larry. Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan Edwards' son Bentley, now 14, made his first appearance in years on a "Teen Mom" reunion -- joining Maci and Taylor McKinney for an update on everything going on in the teen's life.
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
These will be the most popular baby names of 2023
The massive global events during the last few years affect everything—the societal changes even trickle down to popular baby names. Because, as history tells us, every new era ushers in new trends!. When it comes to baby names, some classics will always stick around. But thanks to pop culture...
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Breaks Her Silence Over Jaylan Mobley Split
Leah Messer is opening up about her split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley for the first time. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star said she was "doing great" as she embarks on her "healing process" after splitting from Mobley in October – just two months after the pair had gotten engaged.
Farrah Abraham Posts Unrecognizable Throwback, Accidentally Reminds Fans of How Much Work She's Had Done
Farrah Abraham has never been shy about her fondness for cosmetic procedures. The former Teen Mom star has had just about every kind of “work” done at one time or another, and as a result, her appearance has been considerably transformed over the years. That might be why...
Beloved ‘Ellen’ show DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died
TW: This article mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ who inspired millions to get up and dance while watching The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is dead at the age of 40. Outlets including TMZ report the cause of death is suicide. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed reports of his passing with a statement on Wednesday morning.
Ryan Reynolds reaction to Shania Twain using his name in her iconic song is EVERYTHING
Shania Twain surprised the crowd at the People’s Choice Awards with the ultimate lyric change. On Tuesday, December 6, Shania Twain, 56, performed at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. According to the Today show, she received the Music Icon award and performed a medley of some of her biggest fan-favorites for the audience. Shania, whose unique name is great Virgo baby name inspiration, of course, included in the lineup her popular song, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Except, to everyone’s surprise, but especially Ryan Reynolds, she changed the lyrics!
Please, no, let’s not wear dresses over jeans again
Fashion is cyclical. Period. Trends are continuously recycled through generations, and many of them are improved upon from decades past. One trend that is not an improvement? The dress-over-jeans trend of the early 2000s. Not even Katie Holmes can change that. Sorry not sorry. Who wants to look like they...
‘Below Deck Adventure’: Kyle Dickard’s ‘Calm’ and ‘Collected’ Firing Was Handled Well, Oriana Recalls [Exclusive]
Stew Oriana Schneps from 'Below Deck Adventure' recalled how Captain Kerry handled deckhand Kyle Dickard's firing, reflecting on how professional and fair it was.
Toddler lights up seeing her parents at recital in viral TikTok—because showing up is enough
Us mamas drown in the details—we think we have to make perfect traditions for our families, have presentable houses at all times, read enough with our kids, chat enough, get on the floor and play enough. Thanks to a viral TikTok, one toddler reminded the mamas everywhere, that it’s actually just about one thing: showing up.
16 of the best upcoming 2023 kids movies for your next family movie night
Grab the popcorn because the 2023 kids movies list of upcoming releases has something for everyone in the family. Whether you and your little ones have been anticipating the new Paw Patrol movie or maybe you’re all waiting on the next installment of Marvel’s hilarious “Guardians of the Galaxy,” there are so many great films set to come your way in the new year.
EJ King, Emily B, Eva Marcille Slammed For Insensitivity Around Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
A few big name celebs are also being criticized for liking the aforementioned post.
Santa’s beautiful story goes wildly viral—and no, you won’t make it through without sobbing
Without one single drop of hyperbole, please know that if you plan on continue reading this story you will absolutely need a box of tissues. Or at the very least, a long, hearty shirt sleeve. Because this viral Humans of New York story is, without question, the best one of the year.
This is not a drill: CoComelon is on Cameo just in time for Christmas!
Technology and its wonders never fails to amaze little ones. But, the chance to see their favorite characters come to life on the screen and hear a personalized message just for them, well, that’s guaranteed to bring the most adorable smile to their little faces. Variety just announced that...
Forgotten scene in The Grinch is ruining people's childhoods
Many of us have been getting ourselves into the Christmas spirit by rattling through their favourite festive flicks over the past few weeks, but there's one childhood classic that has left viewers feeling a little uneasy after rewatching in later life. How The Grinch Stole Christmas is arguably one of...
Demi Moore says she’s entering her ‘unhinged grandma era’ and we love that for her
On Tuesday, Rumer Willis—the eldest daughter of Hollywood legends Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram. After the happy announcement, Moore shared her own excitement about becoming a grandma on Instagram. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱,” Moore wrote in the caption of the...
Lucy Hale Just Debuted the Most Elegant Take on the Wolf Cut
Of all the wolf cuts I've seen on Instagram, there's no doubt that Lucy Hale's is the most refined. The intimidatingly cool hairstyle trend is known for its choppy, face-framing layers and a certain devil-may-care, just-hopped-off-my-Harley volume. Opting for curtain bangs instead of a heavy fringe, Hale's take on the trend is a sleeker, more sophisticated shag. It is almost reminiscent of, dare I say it, the Rachel.
Woman surprises niece, nephews for Christmas by posing as ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ on 10-foot high ledge
A Colorado woman may deserve an award for “best aunt” after surprising her niece and nephews for Christmas in true, festive fashion. Aunt Alex and her sister-in-law, Lauren, told Fox News Digital that they’ve always loved surprising their family in some way, and Alex’s most recent visit was no exception. “The Elf on the Shelf” is a well-loved tradition in Lauren’s home, so they used it for inspiration as Aunt Alex posed just like the “magical” Christmas doll The two women, who requested their surname be omitted for privacy reasons, said they created and executed the prank in 30 minutes. “It just came to us. It seemed...
Guy makes a Tinder profile for his Malamute and the conversations are a laugh riot
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Phil, an Alaskan Malamute, is on Tinder and he's the "goodest of boys." Phil is looking for "nothing serious", just belly rubs. So if you come across a profile of a dapper dog in a tie and a collar, don't forget to swipe right. Eligible bachelorettes in Boston or Los Angeles will find Phil looking for some love in the area. It's easily one of the best Tinder profiles we've come across and the interactions are even more hilarious and incredibly cute. The caretakers of the Alaskan Malamute posted 'matches' and conversations on the profile and we've got to say... that is one smooth dog.
