Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
whatcom-news.com
Temps and wind gusts spike after midnight, 1,000s wake without power in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather station located in Ferndale reported a rise in temperature from 40°F to about 55°F and another on the Sandy Point spit reported an increase in sustained wind speeds from 15mph to 60mph. Both occurred shortly after 1am today, Monday, December 26th.
Six rescued in Christmas morning flooding. Here’s the forecast for Whatcom County
The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for two people and the Whatcom Humane Society is kenneling the dogs.
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
kpug1170.com
Winter storm brings freezing rain, flooding concerns to Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Freezing rain is wreaking havoc across the Pacific Northwest. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Western Whatcom and Skagit Counties, the San Juans, and Point Roberts until 10 p.m. tonight, Friday, December 23rd. Heavy mixed precipitation, including up to a tenth of an inch...
whidbeylocal.com
Special Weather Statement (Update)
SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN (update 12/23/22) San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island, Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas and Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner.
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
theorcasonian.com
WINTER STORM WATCH: WIND CHILLS MAY BE 10 BELOW
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,. heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to four inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of. an inch possible. * WHERE…San...
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
More snow, icy rain comes to Whatcom. Here are the impacts
Whatcom County was forecast to see between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of ice and 1-3 inches of snow.
whatcom-news.com
Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
KOMO News
6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
whatcom-news.com
Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington
Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not fun,” he said.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
kirklandreporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
These two businesses opened this month in Whatcom County, bringing regional specialties
Here are Whatcom County’s newest food stops that opened this month.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
myeverettnews.com
Freezing Rain Or Snow Expected In Everett, Washington – What’s The Difference?
Everett, Washington sits on the edge of a convergence zone that can bring weather to our little corner of the world that is different from what those to the north and south of us may be experiencing at the same time. Between now and late into Friday we’re expected to get snow, then maybe freezing rain and then regular rain.(?)
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Comments / 0