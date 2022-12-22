ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcom-news.com

Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whidbeylocal.com

Special Weather Statement (Update)

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN (update 12/23/22) San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island, Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas and Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: WIND CHILLS MAY BE 10 BELOW

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch,. heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to four inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of. an inch possible. * WHERE…San...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Trees blamed for leaving much of Sudden Valley without power

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reports much of the Sudden Valley neighborhoods have been without power since about 5:30am today, Monday, December 26th. PSE reported 2,824 of their customers’ addresses were without power and the outage was blamed on trees/vegetation. Wind gusts of up to 50mph...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Freezing Rain Or Snow Expected In Everett, Washington – What’s The Difference?

Everett, Washington sits on the edge of a convergence zone that can bring weather to our little corner of the world that is different from what those to the north and south of us may be experiencing at the same time. Between now and late into Friday we’re expected to get snow, then maybe freezing rain and then regular rain.(?)
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy