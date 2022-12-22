Read full article on original website
WTH
4d ago
The culture of not speaking up or looking the other way has got to stop. There are ways of revealing information without being known. Somebody knows something. This city, it’s people deserve better. And this man’s family deserves justice from the animal who took his life for no reason!
8
Michael^
4d ago
The Mayor doesn’t care why should the citizens… arm yourself, protect yourself, don’t forget to call 811 before you dig…
8
Sugar
4d ago
What is taking so long? I thought for sure that the $50,000 reward would have the killer caught by Christmas.
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Related
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Farwell and Albion fatal shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a Jan. 13 fatal shooting on the city's lower east side. In October, 36-year-old Clifford Bent pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm in connection to the shooting near Farwell and Albion. Bent...
WISN
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks
MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve with 7-year-old in back seat
MILWAUKEE - Friends of a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman say she was on her way to enjoy Christmas Eve at her mother’s house when she was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Dec. 24. Friends say her 7-year-old son was in the car at the time. FOX6 News...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
36th and Nash shooting: Milwaukee girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 36th and Nash on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said around 4 p.m., a person in a car fired several shots at the girl that was walking. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man critically injured in crash near 35th and Nash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that took place early Christmas morning near 35th and Nash. Authorities say around 1:40 a.m., a driver lost control of his vehicle when it crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle in oncoming traffic. Police say the driver...
CBS 58
Mequon firefighter ID'd as good Samaritan injured at crash scene; fundraiser started
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Mequon firefighter is recovering after a dangerous crash two days before Christmas. It happened on 894 near National Avenue last Friday. Officials say two cars crashed and another car stopped to help. Seconds later, a fourth car hit the good Samaritan and a driver. One...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced, separate homicides on same day in 2021
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for two separate homicides that happened on April 23, 2021. Mharquelle Dixon, 20, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. In addition to prison time, Dixon was sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 80th and Winfield; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 80th and Winfield that landed two people in the hospital on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to officials, the victims were traveling in a vehicle when the shooters fired shots at the vehicle, striking...
27-year-old woman killed near 29th and Greenfield
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed on Christmas Eve. Police said a 27-year-old woman died near 29th and Greenfield.
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
WISN
Milwaukee deputy's squad car hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's squad car was hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern at the intersection of Fon du Lac and W. Baldwin Street. According to the sheriff's office, on Monday after 2 a.m., a deputy was following a fast-moving car traveling south on W. Fon du Lac when he got hit by a car.
WISN
Suspected luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport arrested while boarding bus
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 50-year-old man accused of stealing luggage from the arrival carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. They say the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing. Deputies checked the airport...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee airport luggage theft; 1 arrested, 1 sought
MILWAUKEE - Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was stealing luggage from the baggage carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Going to the baggage carousel only to find your luggage stolen would ruin everything for many travelers – especially those flying home for...
fox32chicago.com
Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim with a...
CBS 58
Sheboygan police investigating an armed robbery at Family Dollar
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police officers were called to the Family Dollar at 2821 N 15th St for an armed robbery on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 5:36 p.m. Police report that a man entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded cash. After getting the money, he...
Man killed, another hurt in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
