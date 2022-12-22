Read full article on original website
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
okcfox.com
'Comical how bad it's been': Oklahoma travelers react to Southwest Airlines disruption
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 3,000 Southwest Airlines flights across the U.S. have been delayed or cancelled today. Hundreds of travelers at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) are being impacted. A Fox 25 crew saw dozens of people waiting in line, desperately trying to rebook their flight. Whether...
Oklahoma family out $1000s after auto repair shop shuts down without finishing repairs
A Yukon family is out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs.
This City in Oklahoma is in the Top 10 Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.
A study was conducted by FinanceBuzz.com to find the grinchiest cities in the U.S. that are in need of some serious Christmas spirit. As it turns out there's a city in Oklahoma that made the list and ranked in the top 10. The study used several different factors when judging...
kosu.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
For nearly two years, a group of Native American community members, activists and artists have gotten input from people across the state to envision an Indigenous-led Land Run monument in Oklahoma City. Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
Checkpoint, patrols planned for New Year’s Eve in Cleveland, Oklahoma counties
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and Norman Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties on Saturday, December 31.
chickashatoday.com
CV Tech Medical Program Features Two Sought-After Career Pathways
Not all healthcare professions involve direct patient care. There are jobs available right now in which workers never step foot inside a treatment room. No needles. No blood. Latoya Stiles said that is part of what attracted her to Canadian Valley Technology Center’s Medical Coding Specialist/Patient Account Representative program. A friend recommended it to her.
okctalk.com
Commercial boom in Mustang/Yukon area
The Mustang/Yukon area of far west Oklahoma City continues its boom both in terms of housing and new commercial development. In the middle of all the growth is The Market at Czech Hall, which recently opened a Crest grocery, Burlington, and HomeGoods. Work has started for a new Pub W and Neighborhood Jam, and Mod Pizza and Yonutz (ice cream and donuts) have also filed plans for the center.
yukonprogressnews.com
VA ‘mega-clinic’ coming to Yukon
Two years after an outpatient health clinic for military veterans opened in Yukon, plans for a much-larger facility have been announced. Because of steady growth and more veterans becoming eligible for benefits, the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System will open a VA “mega-clinic” featuring dental services in Yukon.
okcfox.com
Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture
Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
KOCO
Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel
OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police turn to the public to identify check fraud suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help with a case of check fraud. Police said the two suspects seen on this page tried to pass a counterfeit check of a significant amount at a furniture store near Reno and Portland earlier on Tuesday.
More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year
On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.
yukonprogressnews.com
Planners OK plat changes for Yukon trampoline park
A Yukon advisory panel has OK’d a request that would pave the way for a trampoline park in southwest Yukon. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Dec. 12th meeting, voted 5-0 to recommend approval of a replat and reverse lot split for commercial property in phase 6 of the Yukon Parkway West development south of Interstate 40 and west of Garth Brooks Boulevard.
‘I was born here, raised here and very proud of it,’ Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town
One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state.
yukonprogressnews.com
New Yukon playground, splash pad to cost nearly $1.7M
An Oklahoma City contractor has been chosen to build a new Yukon inclusive playground and splash pad – which cost nearly $500,000 more than city officials had projected. The Yukon City Council on Dec. 20 voted 5-0 to award a $1,682,221 bid to Rudy Construction for Freedom Trail Playground and Splash Pad project at 2100 S Holly.
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
