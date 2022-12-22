The Mustang/Yukon area of far west Oklahoma City continues its boom both in terms of housing and new commercial development. In the middle of all the growth is The Market at Czech Hall, which recently opened a Crest grocery, Burlington, and HomeGoods. Work has started for a new Pub W and Neighborhood Jam, and Mod Pizza and Yonutz (ice cream and donuts) have also filed plans for the center.

