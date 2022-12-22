ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
chickashatoday.com

CV Tech Medical Program Features Two Sought-After Career Pathways

Not all healthcare professions involve direct patient care. There are jobs available right now in which workers never step foot inside a treatment room. No needles. No blood.  Latoya Stiles said that is part of what attracted her to Canadian Valley Technology Center’s Medical Coding Specialist/Patient Account Representative program. A friend recommended it to her.
YUKON, OK
okctalk.com

Commercial boom in Mustang/Yukon area

The Mustang/Yukon area of far west Oklahoma City continues its boom both in terms of housing and new commercial development. In the middle of all the growth is The Market at Czech Hall, which recently opened a Crest grocery, Burlington, and HomeGoods. Work has started for a new Pub W and Neighborhood Jam, and Mod Pizza and Yonutz (ice cream and donuts) have also filed plans for the center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

VA ‘mega-clinic’ coming to Yukon

Two years after an outpatient health clinic for military veterans opened in Yukon, plans for a much-larger facility have been announced. Because of steady growth and more veterans becoming eligible for benefits, the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System will open a VA “mega-clinic” featuring dental services in Yukon.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture

Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Strong wind causes building material to fall off side of Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY — The strong winds gusting through Oklahoma City caused building materials to come off a hotel. City officials said building material fell off the side of the Embassy Suites near Northwest Expressway. Authorities temporarily closed North Independence Avenue between Northwest Expressway and Northwest 59th Street. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Planners OK plat changes for Yukon trampoline park

A Yukon advisory panel has OK’d a request that would pave the way for a trampoline park in southwest Yukon. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Dec. 12th meeting, voted 5-0 to recommend approval of a replat and reverse lot split for commercial property in phase 6 of the Yukon Parkway West development south of Interstate 40 and west of Garth Brooks Boulevard.
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

New Yukon playground, splash pad to cost nearly $1.7M

An Oklahoma City contractor has been chosen to build a new Yukon inclusive playground and splash pad – which cost nearly $500,000 more than city officials had projected. The Yukon City Council on Dec. 20 voted 5-0 to award a $1,682,221 bid to Rudy Construction for Freedom Trail Playground and Splash Pad project at 2100 S Holly.
YUKON, OK

