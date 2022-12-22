ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jo9q_0jrtv6IK00
Photo: Getty Images

North Carolina is fully embracing the start of winter as below freezing temperatures are set to hit the state later this week.

Freezing cold temperatures and wind chills will move into North Carolina over the weekend, with the state experiencing some of the coldest temps in recent memory, per WCNC . A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several North Carolina counties and Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency ahead of the approaching "arctic mass" to activate emergency operation and assist in transporting critical supplies to areas in need.

According to the National Weather Service , an arctic cold front will sweep across central North Carolina Friday morning, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. The temperature will drop into the teens but will feel drastically colder thanks to wind chill temps, with WCNC forecaster Larry Sprinkle saying it will be "dangerously cold, life-threatening cold." Some regions will feel below zero while areas of the mountains could feel near 30 degrees below zero.

Several states are expected to experience similarly freezing temperatures as an arctic blast sweeps across the country just in time for Christmas, potentially affecting travel for millions of Americans . KPRC compiled a list of items you should remove from your car ahead of the freeze:

  • Drink bottles and cans : Forgotten cans and drink bottles could potentially burst if left in freeing temperatures.
  • Canned food : This could be a hit or miss. Cold temps could cause canned food to swell, but if the cans aren't rusted or coming apart at the seams, the USDA recommends letting it thaw in the refrigerator. If it doesn't look or smell right once opening it, then toss it out.
  • Handheld electronics : Freezing temps could impact your electronics' battery life and response time as well as affect screens and sensors.
  • Glasses : The cold could damage frames, glass or even the coating on the lenses.
  • Medications : Many medications are sensitive to temperature that could affect its efficacy.
  • Musical instruments : The temperatures could cause significant damage to instruments made of real wood.

Some items you should keep in your vehicle, per WKRN , include a first aid kit, jumper cables, warm clothes and boots, blanket, flares, flashlight, bag of sand/kitty litter and even waterproof matches to help melt snow.

Comments / 4

Meri Brown
4d ago

It's getting Cold.Good Excuse for Roy to get his Name Out there.Roy Please run for President, NC is tired of you. 90% will vote against you.How about releasing 80% of the Hurricane Recovery Funds from 3 years ago.

Reply
6
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WJHL

Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region

(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, there was one outage in Jonesborough reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow

Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
wcti12.com

Weather leads to power outages in ENC

Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
NEW BERN, NC
cn2.com

Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy