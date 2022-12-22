Three Tree Montessori School holding Open House on Saturday, Jan. 7

SPONSORED:

Three Tree Montessori School will host a public Open House on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They invite all interested parents and guardians seeking high quality individualized education for children 15 months to 12-years-old.

The Open House will include time for attendees to explore classrooms, learn more about Montessori education, and meet teaching staff.

Register here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0844a8a92ba7f49-three2#/

Or to learn more about them, visit www.threetree.org.

Three Tree Montessori School is located at 220 SW 160th Street, Burien, WA 98166: