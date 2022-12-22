ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Best AirPods Deals: Save on Every Model in Apple's Lineup at Amazon

By Jacob Krol
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055nob_0jrttSSF00

While these will not arrive in time to be tucked underneath the Christmas tree, Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Free Report discounting AirPods in a very merry way.

Just ahead of Christmas, the online retailer is discounting Apple's (AAPL) - Get Free Report entry-level AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro second-generation, and AirPods Max.

So whether you’re shopping for someone who’s after AirPods or have a gift card burning a hole in your pocket, these are well worth a look.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AirPods Second-Generation

Price: $89.99, originally $159.99 at Amazon

AirPods second-generation feature the design that really put true wireless earbuds on the map. These second-gen AirPods offer the classic stem, and were designed to nestle right into the curves of your ears. You can expect a rich audio mix with solid bass and excellent connectivity with all your Apple devices.

Right now, they’ve returned to the all-time-low price of just $89.99.

AirPods Third-Generation

Price: $159, originally $169 at Amazon

AirPods third-generation are a combination of the entry-level and the Pros. They boast a more compact design with a redesigned plastic ear tip and shorter stems, but they don’t offer specific listening modes. If you’re someone who doesn’t want your ear sealed off, they’re some of the best options out there and offer excellent sound quality.

When you use it to stream content from Apple Music, these will support Spatial Audio with full head tracking for an immersive listening experience. Best off all, they offer over six hours of playback on a full charge, and they’re currently $10 off at $159.

AirPods Pro Second-Generation

Price: $199.99, originally $249 at Amazon

Second-generation AirPods Pro don’t change much in terms of looks when compared to the first-generation Pros, but Apple’s upgraded the internal tech quite a bit. The new H2 chip powers it all, including active noise cancelation and an adaptive transparency mode. These tested incredibly well in our own ears and offer excellent audio playback.

Additionally, the carrying case got a serious upgrade with FindMy support, more options for charging, and a hole for a lanyard. These haven’t returned to an all-time-low, but at $199, it’s still a 20% discount off the $249 MSRP.

AirPods Max

Price: $449, originally $549 at Amazon

Apple’s AirPods line doesn’t just consist of earbuds -- the AirPods Max are the brand's premium, over-ear headphones. Right now, they’re $100 off the MSRP at $449 in the Space Gray color, while the Silver variant is a bit more at $479.99. The fun Green, Pink, or Blue shades are currently sold out on Amazon though.

For this price you get a class-leading experience for noise cancelation, along with vibrant, rich playback that works for nearly all genres. The build here is quite premium with stainless steel and aluminum as well. But we’re especially fond of the canopy headband which reduces pressure on the top of the user's skull.

Prices and deals are accurate at time of publishing.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
TheStreet

Walmart and Target Have a Big Problem They Don't Want to Fix

Retailers and restaurants love to push work off on consumers under the guise that it's somehow better for them. It's like when you order a bagel and a cup of coffee at Panera Bread and you get handled, a blank bagel, frozen butter or cream cheese packets, and an empty coffee cup.
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Apple Insider

Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more

Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
CNET

iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
Android Headlines

Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month

STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
CNET

Change These Settings to Make Your Apple Watch Work Even Better

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. So you found a new Apple Watch under the Christmas tree, and you're not sure where to start? Luckily, the Apple Watch is already easy enough to set up and use. But changing a few settings can make it even more convenient.
Digital Trends

The 4 best 70-inch TV deals you can shop right now – from $450

Any home theater setup will benefit from upgrading to a 70-inch TV. Such massive displays don’t usually come cheap, but at the height of the holiday season, Best Buy is offering discounts on several TVs of this size so that more families will be able to afford them. To give you a head start so you’ll be able to make your purchase while the discounts are still available, we’ve rounded up the four best 70-inch TV deals that you can shop from the retailer. Once you’ve decided on the TV to buy, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as fast as you can because their prices may return to normal at any moment.
Footwear News

10 of the Biggest Retail Layoffs of 2022

After several quarters of record-breaking sales numbers, the post-pandemic party came to a screeching halt this summer as inflation erased gains, leaving companies that over-hired in 2021 with the question of what to do next. Many retail, fashion and footwear businesses opted for job cuts to lower costs this year. Sneaker resale site StockX was one of the first businesses to cut staff in 2022 back in June, saying in a statement that it needed to adapt and pivot its business to keep up with “macroeconomic challenges” that are impacting the economy and its business. What followed was a barrage of...
Apple Insider

Apple issues watchOS 9.2 update for Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released watchOS 9.2 to the public, mainly focusing on bug fixes and performance upgrades. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS Watch app, selecting General, then Software Update, and...
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy