ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Instacart Makes a Progressive Move in Pricing

By Danni Button
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Grocery delivery service Instacart has revolutionized the way households get their groceries. Since its start in the summer of 2012, the service was on the forefront of the "we'll bring it to you" market, quickly followed by Uber's (UBER) - Get Free Report food delivery service Uber Eats and its competitor DoorDash (DASH) - Get Free Report.

The convenience of having groceries delivered was a newly-available luxury that made the service very popular. But for people with disabilities or folks working multiple jobs to keep the lights on, the service was a real game changer -- if they could afford it.

Instacart's model was based on service fees, and in later years, the company began offering a monthly fee for Instacart+. The premium service would give customers access to free delivery on orders over $35, 5% credit back on pickup orders, and reduced service fees. For those relying on delivery to keep the pantry stocked, Instacart+ proved to be a real savings boon, pricing in at $9.99/month or $99/year.

Still, it's not always easy to tack on another recurring monthly fee or scratch together an extra $100 when you're struggling with economic uncertainty. Now, Instacart has a new offer that could help get more groceries to more people who need them at a lower cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbVCK_0jrtrr7200
TheStreet

Instacart+ Discounts Membership for EBT SNAP Participants

Instacart is now offering discounted monthly and annual rates for folks using Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) benefits.

Instacart first started pairing with grocery stores to accept EBT SNAP payments for same-day delivery and pickup orders in November 2020. Since then, the company has partnered with over 40 retailers to make the benefits easier and more accessible to participants.

Discounted membership rates apply to shoppers who have used their EBT SNAP cards to purchase groceries with Instacart in the last six months. Customers will be able to use Instacart+ for just $4.99/month for 12 months. For those who qualify, this is a nearly 50% discount on the service.

The Company Looks to Grow Instacart Health

The change is a part of the company's initiative to make healthy food choices more accessible to its customers. Instacart Health is the platform's new resource for customers and medical professionals alike, allowing customers to create collaborative shopping lists with their physicians or nutritionists.

Instacart Health also includes specially curated carts from health experts and influencers. Customers who use the service can also access health tags for various dietary needs, making it easier to shop for products that are gluten-free, low-salt, and more.

The platform also includes Fresh Funds, which allows employers, non-profits, and insurance companies to give people funds to buy food through Instacart. It is limited to certain food categories, though. It also includes more options that would allow caretakers to order food and sundry items on behalf of someone else.

If 2020's covid lockdown taught us anything, it's that the availability of delivery services is a huge step forward in accessibility. Instacart's most recent move further aligns it with that cause, putting more food on more tables for those who need it.

Comments / 2

Okie7491
4d ago

I'm 75 and live in a High Ride of 100 or more Seniors. Covid really hurt us for access to groceries and meds. I've glanced at Instagram Cart many times. I don't need the discount, just availability, cost effective to use Seniors. I'm still able to get out and drive but in future will need help. I believe if Instagram Cart hangs in there and sets their costs up for average Joe to pay for they will really grow, as us Baby Boomers r plenty and need easy access, we like simple. I surely will b trying . Ive used Amazon and Walmart for food.. Walmart has no idea,what they r doing. Especially the drive and pickup orders.

Reply
2
Cole Vilven
3d ago

I wish I could find them places that have those imperfect vegetables and fruits at a discount price

Reply
3
Related
Mashed

How Dollar General Is Winning The Dollar Store Food Game

Kentucky-based discount retailer Dollar General has long been known as the go-to place for craft supplies and last-minute party decorations. Still, the low-cost shop has been making waves in the grocery industry in recent years. The chain got its start in Scottsville, KY with a mission to help serve other store owners during the Great Depression, back when it was known as J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale (via Dollar General). Over 80 years later, the company has expanded its mission to help Americans save their pennies by offering groceries at an affordable price.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Increasing Membership Fee

Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS is Shutting Down Another Service in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Won't Deliver Your Package Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy