WDBJ7.com
Col. Steve Pike retiring after leading Virginia Capitol Police for over a decade
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia General Assembly convenes in January, a familiar face will be missing from Capitol Square. Col. Steve Pike is retiring this week - after 34 years in law enforcement and a decade leading the Capitol Police. “His leadership will be sorely missed, but never...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing $2.1 million to fund a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people. The new funding is part of the governor’s budget plan for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and […] The post Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference offered Jan. 20-24 in Richmond
The 2023 Virginia Cannabis Conference & Lobby Day will be offered Jan. 20-24 at Delta Hotels Richmond Downtown. Presented by Virginia NORML, attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders at the conference running Jan. 20-23. Network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office
YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
wvtf.org
Should Virginia localities be able to require a license to own pets?
The Virginia General Assembly is about to go to the dogs. Local governments across Virginia have the authority to require a license to own a dog or a cat. And, of course, there's a fine local governments can levy for failing to have all the necessary paperwork. Republican Delegate Tim...
Virginia's DMV says VA Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Board a Plane
Virginia residents now have a 24-month extension from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That will allow them to board a plane starting on May 7, 2025, or even enter Federal buildings. That is important for Virginia residents who work in the D.C. area.
Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,252 new coronavirus cases Monday, 15,247 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,195,634 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,178 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,856 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
13newsnow.com
Virginians are about to get a break on their grocery bills
Virginia's 1.5% sales tax on groceries is ending. That's $1.50 saved per every $100 spent.
royalexaminer.com
What you need to know about buying a repossessed home
If you want to buy a home, you may be wondering if a repossessed property is a good investment. Here’s what you should know. Properties are repossessed when homeowners fail to pay their mort¬gage. If the proprietor doesn’t make payments to the lender in a timely manner, the property may be foreclosed. This gives the lender the right to sell the home to repay the outstanding loan.
easternshorepost.com
Jim Evans wins Virginia Clean Water Farm Award
Jim Evans, of Evans Farms near Tasley, was one of 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards announced by Gov. Glenn Younkin. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
WAVY News 10
Virginia health officials urge residents to report at-home COVID tests
Virginia health officials urge residents to report …. Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia …. WAVY's Cortez Grayson reports. Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide; husband …. Hampton police are searching for Lamont Lee Lewis, after his wife Tivona Fogg was shot and killed on Christmas morning. Read...
Grocery sales tax reduction math; what will the average family save?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The 1.5% grocery tax reduction that will go into effect January 1 will save the average Virginia family of four a little more than $200 a year. According to the financial webpage SoFi.com, average grocery costs per person in Virginia are $3,538 a year. That would mean a family of four […]
wvtf.org
New report: the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area is doing well economically
While Virginia’s large metro areas – like Richmond and Hampton Roads – often get most of the attention, a new economic report from Old Dominion University looks at one of the state’s smaller metros. The Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area covers those two towns – but also Radford...
WAVY News 10
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast
Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
Inside Nova
Va. Realtors see ongoing challenges for market as 2022 becomes 2023
Home sales across Virginia were down nearly 37 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, eclipsing October as the biggest turndown in more than a decade across the Old Dominion. Despite the slowdown, and despite the headwinds of higher interest rates, the median sales price was up $9,100 (about 2.6%)...
Dominion urges customers to reduce usage to 'protect' the electric system
Dominion Energy urged customers to reduce power usage this weekend as a large portion of the country deals with sub-freezing temperatures.
nkccnews.com
Charles City bike ordinance comes with restrictions; decision deferred on solar facility
Organizations that are looking to use roads in Charles City County for bike races will now have to go through the process of a public hearing before being decided on by the county. Charles City’s Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance 3-0 on the new regulations during the Dec. 22...
