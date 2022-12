Tory Lanez has been hit with a third felony charge stemming from his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Rolling Stone reported that the Canadian rapper received the charge from prosecutors on Monday, accusing the artist of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The new charge carries a potential six-year prison bid, with the rapper facing possible deportation. Tory Lanez, legally known as Daystar Peterson, previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Peterson, 30, also faces allegations that he inflicted Meg...

19 DAYS AGO