Citing success, Louisville plans to sign up more residents for solar
After a successful first year in which almost 100 families and businesses agreed to solarize their property, Louisville Metro is planning to renew its solar energy campaign next year.
Molina Healthcare purchases west Louisville site previously meant for Passport headquarters
The $8 million sale comes after years of development projects that failed.
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear gives winter storm statewide response update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the statewide response to the winter storm throughout Kentucky. Two people have died in this winter storm. One of them died from a car crash in western Kentucky and the other was someone in Louisville who was homeless. Beshear...
wdrb.com
Broken water pipe at Louisville animal rescue organization destroys pet food bank
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is trying to recover after its pet food bank was ruined on Christmas Day. No Kill Louisville is local nonprofit animal rescue that, in part, helps families facing hard times with pet necessities like food and cat litter on a monthly basis. The nonprofit's food bank was flooded on Sunday from a ruptured water pipe in the ceiling. Water fell for more than an hour before it could be shut off, resulting in nearly all of the dry dog and cat food being ruined, along with non-food resources and equipment.
wdrb.com
Several Louisville locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:. The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
wdrb.com
Commemorative Kentucky Derby 149 glasses now available for purchase online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The official Kentucky Derby Glass for 2023 is now on sale. It's available online at DerbyMuseumStore.com for $10. The glass showcases the logo for the 149th running of the Derby, with two jockeys behind it. The glasses won't be shipped until after New Year's, but orders are being accepted now.
wdrb.com
Racing Louisville FC to hold 'open tryouts' in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville Football Club is holding open tryouts for the community in January. Aspiring players can sign up on a first-come, first-served basis for the chance to be evaluated by Racing's first-team and staff members. The tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22 at Lynn...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations after winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is asking for blood donors after the local supply has reached critically low levels. The nonprofit organization has seen low donor turnout this month due to the increase of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. Last week's winter storm also contributed to fewer donors because some donor centers throughout the state couldn't even open.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife accepting Christmas trees for use as fish habitats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The live Christmas tree you may soon be discarding could get new life as a fish habitat. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will take your evergreen tree as long as you remove all the lights and decorations. From Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, you...
wdrb.com
Frazier History Museum faced challenge when moving Corvette for 'Cool Kentucky' exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum traded out its C7 Corvette for a C6 last week, but there was one small problem: it wouldn't fit on the freight elevator needed to transport it to the museum's Great Hall. Crews from the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green worked with...
Wave 3
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile clinic to offer 3 days of service this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chance to get your pet the health care it needs only takes a $5 deposit. The Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, is offering three days of service starting Tuesday. There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm...
Wave 3
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
wdrb.com
WDRB Positive spotlights the heart, humor, and humility of Kentuckiana from 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Terrible tweets, cruel comments, constant complaining. It's easy to feel consumed by a negative world, but look closer. There's heart, humor, and humility guiding many of our neighbors, friends, and family in greater Louisville. WDRB assigned anchor Chris Sutter to focus on them. Below are some...
wdrb.com
Meade County without water due to increased demand, cold temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people in Meade County will be without water for eight to 10 hours due to an increase of demand and cold temperatures. Meade County Water District said on Monday that it is unable to keep up with current demand from cold temperatures. "We are making...
wdrb.com
Walmart reaches opioid settlement with all 50 states, Kentucky to get $53 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart reached agreements with all 50 states in a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. Several attorneys general accused the retail giant of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions and contributing to the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Kentucky will get $53 million in the settlement. Walmart...
Wave 3
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
