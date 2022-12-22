ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear gives winter storm statewide response update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the statewide response to the winter storm throughout Kentucky. Two people have died in this winter storm. One of them died from a car crash in western Kentucky and the other was someone in Louisville who was homeless. Beshear...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Broken water pipe at Louisville animal rescue organization destroys pet food bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is trying to recover after its pet food bank was ruined on Christmas Day. No Kill Louisville is local nonprofit animal rescue that, in part, helps families facing hard times with pet necessities like food and cat litter on a monthly basis. The nonprofit's food bank was flooded on Sunday from a ruptured water pipe in the ceiling. Water fell for more than an hour before it could be shut off, resulting in nearly all of the dry dog and cat food being ruined, along with non-food resources and equipment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Several Louisville locations accepting Christmas trees for recycling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling. Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:. The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Commemorative Kentucky Derby 149 glasses now available for purchase online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The official Kentucky Derby Glass for 2023 is now on sale. It's available online at DerbyMuseumStore.com for $10. The glass showcases the logo for the 149th running of the Derby, with two jockeys behind it. The glasses won't be shipped until after New Year's, but orders are being accepted now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Racing Louisville FC to hold 'open tryouts' in January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville Football Club is holding open tryouts for the community in January. Aspiring players can sign up on a first-come, first-served basis for the chance to be evaluated by Racing's first-team and staff members. The tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22 at Lynn...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations after winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is asking for blood donors after the local supply has reached critically low levels. The nonprofit organization has seen low donor turnout this month due to the increase of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. Last week's winter storm also contributed to fewer donors because some donor centers throughout the state couldn't even open.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Warming shelters in southern Indiana

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN

