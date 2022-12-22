ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Deadly Bomb Cyclone Winter Weather Slams U.S., Disrupts Flights

The U.S. is experiencing its coldest Christmas Eve on record amid a country-wide frigid snap in the form of a bomb cyclone—a storm created when high pressure and low pressure masses of air collide, causing the pressure in the low-pressure mass to descend rapidly.The wild weather has already resulted in the deaths of four people in Ohio who crashed on the Ohio Turnpike in whiteout conditions, while more than a dozen people have died in other incidents related to the weather.More than 2 million power have experienced power outages, while FedEx and UPS issued statements saying that many Christmas packages...
GEORGIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Unloaded in Buffalo, New York, Causing Major Travel Disruptions; Residents Warned of Prolonged Cold Exposure

According to a recent report, heavy lake-effect snow unfolded in Buffalo City, New York, causing widespread travel disruptions and 17 fatalities. Rescue operations became difficult as the severe winter conditions became challenging. People are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to extremely cold weather as it could result in potential health...
BUFFALO, NY
northernnewsnow.com

Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible

TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front

Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
MONTANA STATE
TODAY.com

Worst of massive storm still to come for some parts of the US

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning around the Great Lakes for the first time in nearly six years. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY on the dangerous conditions that could last through Christmas.Dec. 23, 2022.
natureworldnews.com

Temperatures Will Warm Up in the US East Coast Before New Year's Eve: Meteorologists

Warm temperatures are expected in the US East Coast later this week and before New Year's Eve following the brutal and deadly winter storm over the past week, where widespread disruption, including travel chaos and weather-related casualties have occurred. New Year's Eve Temperatures. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting that warm temperatures...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Highway 401 near Toronto experiences 100 car pileup

Highway 401 near Toronto experienced a 100 car pileup amid blizzard conditions. Toronto was one of the victims of a "bomb cyclone" that has wrought havoc over great swathes of North America. Christmas travelers were effected by air and on land, through conditions that grounded aircraft and made roads impassable. Hundreds were caught on icy roads on Highway 401, leading to a colossal pileup of over 100 cars.
OHIO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Texas Residents Prepare for Extremely Cold and Freezing Temperatures in US

According to a recent news report, many residents in Texas are prepared for the potential impact of extremely cold weather that could unload this week due to a winter storm. In recent reports, about 50 million are expected to feel the effects of severe winter conditions in the United States, which has become colder due to the blast of arctic air.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Deadly winter storm and extreme cold sweeps U.S.

More than 200 million Americans are under some form of winter storm warnings heading into the Christmas weekend. In addition, a blast of cold air is lowering temperatures to dangerous levels across the U.S. Elise Preston has the latest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy