Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami - The Favourite Tourist DestinationUjwal SharmaMiami, FL
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Bam Adebayo (illness) for Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out center Bay Adebayo (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo was initially listed as being questionable on the Heat's injury report due to a shoulder sprain, but has now been ruled out while he recovers from a non-COVID illness. His absence could open up a bigger role for 42-year-old Udonis Haslem (Achilles) in the rotation with Dewayne Dedmon (foot) also sidelined.
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has been cleared for active status to kick off the new week. In 5...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) starting Sunday for Golden State; Jonathan Kuminga back to bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thompson missed Wednesday's game due to injury management. However, he has been fully cleared for Sunday's Christmas Day affair. He'll also immediately start, sending Jonathan Kuminga back to a bench role. Our models...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (health protocols) out versus Pacers Monday
New Orleans Pelicans starter Herb Jones (health protocols) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will miss Monday's game against the Pacers while adhering to the NBA's health and safety protocols. His absence should open up extra opportunities for Trey Murphy III even if Larry Nance Jr. returns to the court.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) is probable to play in the team's Tuesday game against the Orlando Magic. James will likely play through the lingering ankle issue he has been dealing with this season on Tuesday as the Lakers look to end their four-game losing streak. James is...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent is dealing with left knee effusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) will play for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite a left ankle sprain. Our models project Martin for 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 26.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus starting for Jimmy Butler (ankle) versus Timberwolves Monday
The Miami Heat listed Max Strus as a starter for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus will fill in for Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury on Friday and will not play in today's tilt. This will mark Strus' 19th start of the season so far. Our models...
numberfire.com
Bennedict Mathurin playing with Pacers' second unit Monday
The Indiana Pacers did not list Bennedict Mathurin in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mathurin will move back to the bench with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) returning to the lineup, but should still see plenty of work against an undermanned Pelicans squad. Our models project Mathurin...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) available to play for Pacers Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith sat out the Pacers' previous game, but should be back in the fold tonight after the extra days of rest. Bennedict Mathurin started in his place a game ago. Nesmith has a...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic starting for Heat Monday in place of sick Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will start Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat are very shorthanded to kick off the new week. Among the absences are Bam Adebayo, who is dealing with a non-COVID illness. In his place will be Jovic, making his first start at center for Miami.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) out Monday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Caruso is still dealing with a right acromioclavicular sprain while also being in the NBA's concussion protocol. Ayo Dosunmu should see another start at point guard with Caruso sidelined. In 30 games this...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado to start for Pelicans in lieu of Herb Jones (illness) Monday
The New Orleans Pelicans will start Jose Alvarado in place of Herb Jones (illness) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Alvarado will make his second start of the year as the Pelicans take on the Pacers without a handful of key players. He'll fill in for Herb Jones, who is one of many Pelicans dealing with an illness.
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (ankle) ruled out Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler suffered an ankle injury towards the end of their game against the Pacers on Friday, and will sit out Monday's game as he recovers. The Heat will be without both Butler and Bam...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart (hip) available for Celtics Sunday
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is dealing with left hip inflammation. However, he was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up in full capacity on Christmas Day. Our models project Smart for 11.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (illness) ruled out Monday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murphy was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action as a result. With the Pelicans already extremely shorthanded, expect Devonte' Graham and Garrett Temple to get some run.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) out for Mavericks Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Frank Ntilikina (knee) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ntilikina is dealing with knee soreness and will miss today's tilt with the Lakers. He has been averaging 19.3 minutes per game over the Mavericks' past 8 games. Ntilikina hasn't seen much action...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Eric Gordon (thumb) available to play versus Bulls Monday
The Houston Rockets listed Eric Gordon (thumb contusion) as available for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. Gordon didn't play in the Rockets' last game while he dealt with a thumb injury, but he'll suit up against the Bulls tonight. Kenyon Martin Jr. took Gordon's spot in the starting lineup while Gordon was sidelined.
Comments / 0