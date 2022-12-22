Read full article on original website
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against AFC Bournemouth: Havertz leads the line in familiar 3-4-3
Chelsea get the season underway once again by hosting Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge and will look to get back to winning ways straight away. The World Cup break may have actually helped us in that respect; a couple key players are fit again and the three losses on the trot seem a distant memory.
Chelsea ‘hope to add at least three first-team players’ in ‘frantic’ January — reports
Like most teams, Chelsea have avoided making too many big moves in recent January transfer windows, where values are hard to find and desperation rules the land as the patsies get fleeced, spirits go down, and profits expand. But we’re about to out-here-we-go Fabrizio. After a frantic summer transfer...
Everton 1-1 Wolves: Live Blog & How to Watch | Level at halftime
45’ - Hwang almost gets in the box but between Mina and Patterson the danger is cleared. One minute to be added on, and the Toffees are not really trying to go forward and the crowd are quite unhappy as Pawson blows for halftime. 43’ - Moutinho goes in...
Chelsea ‘looking to’ sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid — report
The idea of João Félix leaving Atlético Madrid isn’t new, nor is the rumor of him potentially joining Chelsea — especially after Armando Broja was lost for the season with an ACL rupture — but the Telegraph are claiming an exclusive in reporting that we are indeed “looking to” strike a deal: a loan with an option or obligation (quite the difference!), depending on Atlético’s stance.
The migrating Magpie comes home for Boxing Day
With the Premier League scheduled to return in less than 24 hours, one of the more exciting (or exhausting, depending on your perspective) windows begins on January 1st. Newcastle are in a unique position now as a club with flexible financial means to afford marquee transfers. On the flip side, they are competing for the European spots and are not likely to be considered a destination where top English clubs can send loanees to accumulate valuable minutes.
Everton 1-2 Wolves: Instant Reaction | Last minute heartache!
Everton are beginning the World Cup imposed second half of the season with their backs to the wall. They had a successful trip down under and beat both Celtic and Sydney in a mini tournament more than a month ago. That was an improvement on their domestic work which was sad reading: 3 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses in the 15 league games, along with an atrocious defeat to Bournemouth in the League Cup.
Everton vs Wolves: Opposition Analysis | A Must Win Scenario?
It’s “only” been a month and a half since Everton were booed off the pitch by much of their own travelling contingent, in the aftermath of consecutive drubbings within 96 hours by Bournemouth at Dean Court. This marked a low-point in the fans’ relationship with the players - and by extension, Frank Lampard - since the Chelsea icon took over the reins at Goodison Park at the end of January.
On This Day (26 December 2000): Reid’s Sunderland move into top three in the Premier League!
We’d already gone from scrapping to avoid the drop to the third tier in May 1995 to seventh in the Premier League precisely four years later, and it was anyone’s guess where we would go from here. Could we kick on, or would the bubble burst?. Peter Reid...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Onana talks Blues midfield trio, promising goalkeeper linked
Happy Boxing Day! We hope you and yours are having a great holiday season so far. Thank you for sticking around and supporting our blog during this busy time of year. Today is the day of Everton’s long-awaited return against Wolves. Take a look at our predicted starting eleven and our pre-match analysis on the opposition.
Klopp Talk: Win at Villa “Exactly What We Wanted”
In his post-match press conference following Liverpool’s 3-1 away win against Aston Villa, manager Jürgen Klopp was all smiles reflecting on an imperfect game. Asked to discuss the overall performance, and what it means to return to league play, Klopp was clear that he:. Loved it. In a...
Andy Robertson: “It’s Always Nice To Put Yourself At The Top”
Andy Robertson has become a fan favorite since taking over the left back spot for Liverpool in 2017. The garrulous but hard-working Scot has often been overshadowed by his Scouse fullback compatriot on the right side, Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Robbo has consistently played at a world-class level for quite some time now.
Official: Liverpool Agree Deal for £37M Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo
The consensus opinion is that Liverpool have plenty of attacking talent on hand but are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Which means that nobody was really expecting a major attacking signing from the club, and in the January window no less. Today is appears that’s exactly what we’re going...
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: A Walk In The Park
It’s a surprise start for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, though that might be down to Liverpool’s suddenly extremely limited attacking options. Firmino is out, joining the long-term walking wounded Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. Everyone else is pretty much as expected. First Half. Liverpool nearly go up early after a...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 24 - Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers
Our red and white army came away from Humberside with a hard-earned point last game out, which on reflection was something of a bonus. We lost Pritchard to a strain before the match, which really told on the shape and creativity we showed from the off. We then lost Danny Batth to injury in the first half, and Embleton through injury and an unjust red card in the second.
Official: Gemma Bonner Returns For Second Liverpool Stay
First the Reds brought back Shanice van de Sanden to the club after years away. Now Matt Beard has done it again. The club officially welcomed defender and former captain Gemma Bonner back to the team. Bonner put in a massive 115 appearances for the Reds in her six years at the club before leaving in 2018.
Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Points shared in topsy-turvy league tussle
Premier League Part 2 - Electric Boogaloo kicked off on Boxing Day with an early match for Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford. Antonio Conte had a tired squad to manage, with a number of the Spurs squad having been heavily involved in the World Cup. Regardless, Conte opted to start the majority of his available international players outside of the two finalists in Cristian Romero and Hugo Lloris, and with Clement Lenglet preferred over Ben Davies. Perhaps the biggest surprise though was a rare start for Japhet Tanganga over Davinson Sanchez on the right-hand side of the Spurs back three.
Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Usually when Chelsea are off our screens for six weeks, I can hardly wait for the team to get back into action. This time, it feels a bit different. Certainly a lot more apprehensive, more ambivalent than usual. More than a fair bit of trepidation, and that’s not a feeling I’m used to when it comes to this club.
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Happy Boxing Day, everyone! We’re back in action in the English Premier League after long layoff thanks to the World Cup. Normally I would have a half-decent preview of what to expect in this match and who to watch, but truth be told the holidays have kept my focus and I have a slight clue as to who is available and who isn’t. It seems that Harry Kane is ready to set a record for minutes played across all competitions because Antonio Conte’s words says he’s ready to go. It’s a good thing because Richarlison is probably out until February, and that sucks. Ivan Perisic is back and should be available as well.
Match Preview: Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(13th) Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers (3rd) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport)...
