Happy Boxing Day, everyone! We’re back in action in the English Premier League after long layoff thanks to the World Cup. Normally I would have a half-decent preview of what to expect in this match and who to watch, but truth be told the holidays have kept my focus and I have a slight clue as to who is available and who isn’t. It seems that Harry Kane is ready to set a record for minutes played across all competitions because Antonio Conte’s words says he’s ready to go. It’s a good thing because Richarlison is probably out until February, and that sucks. Ivan Perisic is back and should be available as well.

1 DAY AGO