Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3BumzyIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Woodson hopes TJD is healthy in January — what adjustments will we see when he returns?
18 days to be ready for the final 18 games. Is that enough time for Indiana’s star forward to get fully healthy and lead his team through the Big Ten gauntlet beginning Jan. 5 at Iowa?. The eventual answer might end up being the difference between another lackluster season...
What a gift: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal uses NIL money to pay off his sister's student loan debt
Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal gave his older sister Lauren an amazing Christmas gift. Lauren, the oldest of Martin and Sherry Leal’s two children, played basketball for two years at DePauw University — which is Division III and non-scholarship — before transferring to Indiana University as a regular student and graduating from IU last week.
WKRC
Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Local News Digital
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane
HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
shelbycountypost.com
One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home
A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
bcdemocrat.com
WINTER WEATHER: Local closures due to incoming weather, Dec. 22-23; find local warming centers
Brown County is buckling down for an incoming winter storm, set to arrive tonight, Dec. 22 and carry through tomorrow, Dec. 23. In light of the forecast for this weekend, our office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23. We’ll be working from home, available via email at [email protected] We’ll be open Thursday, Dec. 22, until 4 p.m.
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
WISH-TV
3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
Fox 59
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
