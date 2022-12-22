ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What a gift: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal uses NIL money to pay off his sister's student loan debt

Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal gave his older sister Lauren an amazing Christmas gift. Lauren, the oldest of Martin and Sherry Leal’s two children, played basketball for two years at DePauw University — which is Division III and non-scholarship — before transferring to Indiana University as a regular student and graduating from IU last week.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WKRC

Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
BATESVILLE, IN
Local News Digital

Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Bitter blast continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Firefighters battle house fire on Todd Lane

HELTONVILLE – Firefighters from several volunteer fire departments battled a house fire at the home of Rob and Jesse Corbin on Todd Lane on Christmas Eve. The fire was reported at 4:52 a.m. A 911 call reported the house and vehicles were on fire. Firefighters from Pleasant Run, Shawswick,...
HELTONVILLE, IN
93.1 WZAK

Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story

God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
shelbycountypost.com

One person injured as car runs into East Michigan Road home

A car ran though a house on East Michigan Road Monday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department reports Terrie Brown, 63, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 about 10:45 a.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the road and ran through a house. Brown...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain

INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy